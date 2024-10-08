Motivosity, Inc.: Motivosity Launches New Innovation, Spaces, That Improves Internal Communication, Streamlines HR Programs, and Unites Company Cultures

Spaces enables companies to build stronger cultures by creating digital homes for groups of employees or employee-centric initiatives, such as internal communication, programs like wellness and new hire onboarding, and employee communities based on common interests.

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Motivosity, the people-first recognition and rewards solution for today's workforce, introduced Spaces today-a groundbreaking innovation in their fan-favorite suite of employee recognition, rewards, engagement, and connection tools. Spaces helps companies connect employees, improve company culture, simplify internal communication, and motivate employee behavior-whether employees are remote, hybrid, or spread out across time zones and countries.

"I had this vision when I saw Motivosity Spaces of, this is where our remote culture will be built," said Colton Richins, Head of People at Blueberry Pediatrics. "We don't have an office, we don't have Slack. And so looking at Spaces, I thought, this is where it's going to happen. And now, I truly believe that Motivosity is the best remote engagement tool on the market."

Spaces enhances Motivosity's position as a core industry leader in the employee recognition market. It introduces a never-before-seen set of tools tailor-made for HR and company leaders who are committed to building strong, resilient cultures teaming with happy, productive, and engaged employees.

This new product release comes in answer to a growing need for increasingly remote and hybrid companies to find new ways to keep employees engaged, connected, and informed. According to Gallup's most recent employee engagement survey, employees in the U.S. "feel more detached from their employers, with less clear expectations, lower levels of satisfaction with their organization, and less connection to its mission or purpose, than they did four years ago. They are also less likely to feel someone at work cares about this as a person." These low levels of engagement and connection have significant impact on business performance, as "not engaged or actively disengaged employees account for approximately $1.9 trillion in lost productivity nationally," to say nothing of the cost of increased attrition.

As organizations navigate the complexities of the modern work environment that has emerged since 2020, Spaces is a vital asset in the quest for meaningful ways to engage and connect employees wherever they are.

"This Spaces release marks a significant moment for Motivosity and our mission to increase workplace happiness through positivity, gratitude, connection, and unity," said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. "In today's workplace, it's clear that employees need more than individual recognition-though that's still important. They need connection. Spaces fulfills both needs by providing a way for dispersed teams to be together in their own unique ways."

Key features include employee Spaces that center around specific groups of employees-from company-wide, to private groups for certain teams or locations, to Spaces that are open to anyone to join. Each Space houses its own social feed for posts, announcements, and appreciations as well as the ability to organize and manage content, resources, and events relevant to that Space. Posts and announcements can be scheduled in advance and those with right permissions have the ability to post on behalf of the Company or another user, such as an executive.

Customers using Spaces commonly use company-wide Spaces as a central place for sharing company announcements, news, and All Hands meetings. Other popular Spaces include new hire Spaces, wellness, community involvement, holiday celebrations, leadership and employee development, and myriad interest-based topics like pets, gardening, gaming, parenting, and hiking.

