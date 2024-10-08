Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced the launch across all NorthStar Bets online and mobile betting platforms of "Sports Insights 2.0," a robust set of enhancements and new features added to its industry-leading content vertical.

Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that supports NorthStar's position as a premium brand and industry leader at the intersection of iGaming and media. A key pillar of Sports Insights' content offering is analysis of upcoming events, betting strategies, predictions and tips, with original articles produced daily by the Company's in-house team of sports writers. As announced this past February, NorthStar embarked on a significant enhancement of Sports Insights with upgrades and new features rolled out throughout 2024.

"Sports Insights 2.0 has been a major focus for our team this year and we are thrilled to share these new features with our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Players have told us they place a high value on the ability to access quality, in-depth stats and information seamlessly within our betting environment. This differentiates us from competing platforms that continue to require players to use multiple apps to access the same information. The added content should keep our players engaged and help them make informed betting decisions."

Highlights of new features and tools introduced for Sports Insights 2.0 include:

A redesigned home page offering an improved user experience, a three-story rotating carousel showcasing the most important content, articles grouped by topic (MLB, NFL, casino, etc.) and a "Live Now" strip promoting live betting markets and other promotional priorities.

More casino content, including tips, strategies, game reviews and casino lifestyle articles.

A comprehensive suite of team and player statistics for major league sports including football, baseball, hockey, and basketball.

Enhanced coverage of popular betting sports such as soccer, NCAA football and CFL.

Injury and player news feeds for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL from industry leader RotoWire.

Sports Insights has proven to be a valuable driver of player engagement and betting activity, with many players reading articles and consuming stats and injury news prior to placing their bets. Frequent Sports Insights visitors, in comparison to non-readers, generate 118% higher average deposits, 58% higher average casino turnover, and 110% higher average sports turnover.1

Sports Insights content is regularly distributed across social media (@NorthStarBet) and through third-party media partners, and serves as an important acquisition and retention tool for NorthStar Bets. To view Sports Insights content, please visit www.northstarbets.ca/sportsbook/news.

Following the completion of this milestone, the Company will continue to make incremental enhancements to Sports Insights based on ongoing user feedback and an evolving product roadmap.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/225943_a41f82ce246539db_001full.jpg

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expected benefits of the introduction of product innovations, and player engagement levels. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

1 Figures are based on NorthStar Gaming results for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225943

SOURCE: NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.