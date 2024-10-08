Caldera Medical, a leader in women's health medical devices, announced today the acquisition of UVision 360, Inc., the developer of the LUMINELLE® hysteroscopy and cystoscopy systems. This strategic acquisition bolsters Caldera Medical's minimally invasive solutions, particularly in the realm of advanced hysteroscopy, broadening its portfolio for the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as polyps, fibroids, and intrauterine pathology.

"We are excited to integrate LUMINELLE's technology into Caldera Medical's growing portfolio," said Bryon Merade, CEO of Caldera Medical. "This acquisition strengthens our commitment to offering gynecologic surgeons state-of-the-art tools that streamline hysteroscopic procedures while enhancing patient safety and clinical outcomes."

The LUMINELLE® system, known for its high-resolution optics and ease of use, provides a cost-effective alternative for both diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy. Its compatibility with existing surgical workflows makes it an attractive option for gynecologic surgeons seeking minimally invasive, efficient solutions that improve procedural precision and patient recovery time.

Erich Dreyer, co-founder and engineer behind the LUMINELLE technology, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition:"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Caldera Medical to expand the commercial reach of the LUMINELLE portfolio. I'm particularly excited about our new LUMINELLE® Bx product, which allows physicians to achieve a more accurate and precise diagnosis through its novel on-demand biopsy technology with integrated visualization. With Caldera's commercial infrastructure and investment in women's health, we will be able to provide both physicians and patients with a solution to the flawed uterine disease diagnosis market dominated by inaccurate blind biopsies."

"The LUMINELLE team has worked diligently to finally provide an accurate and easy diagnosis to a growing deadly disease, Uterine Cancer," said Allison London Brown, CEO and co-founder of LUMINELLE. "We are excited that Caldera Medical shares our vision and will accomplish this mission."

Strategic Impact

For gynecologic surgeons, the combination of Caldera Medical's Benesta product line with the LUMINELLE® system offers enhanced procedural capabilities, improving clinical outcomes for a wide range of intrauterine treatments, including polypectomies, biopsies, and fibroid resections in both office-based and surgical environments.

About Caldera Medical

Caldera Medical is a leading innovator in the field of women's health, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced medical devices for the treatment of Stress Urinary Incontinence, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, and gynecologic conditions such as polyps and fibroids. With a focus on minimally invasive surgical solutions, Caldera Medical is committed to its mission of improving the quality of life for women globally.

In collaboration with its surgeon partners, Caldera Medical operates the largest humanitarian program in women's health, with the goal of providing care to one million underserved women worldwide by 2027.

About UVision 360, Inc.

UVision 360, Inc. designs and develops innovative, minimally invasive hysteroscopy and cystoscopy systems that enhance precision and patient outcomes in gynecologic procedures. The LUMINELLE® system, offers high-quality visualization and a simplified workflow, empowering physicians to deliver superior care in both clinical and surgical settings.

Caldera Medical was represented by Sklar Kirsh, and Uvision360 was represented by Saul Ewing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008733201/en/

Contacts:

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Caldera Medical Media Relations

pr@calderamedical.com