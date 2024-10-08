Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Singulate, Inc.: Singulate raises $2.3 million pre-seed to transform email marketing industry with AI

Early Hopin team announces new AI company that is using generative personalization and LLM workflows to rebuild email marketing for B2B companies

BALTIMORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singulate, a generative AI marketing platform, today announced it has raised a $2.3 million pre-seed round of funding from angel investors and venture capital firms. The early-stage startup sees the next era of email marketing using generative AI and LLMs to unlock far easier segmentation and better personalization in large-scale communication, beginning with email marketing.

Singulate logo

The round was led by Bowery Capital in New York with significant participation from Seedcamp in London, along with angel investments from Hopin founder, Johnny Boufarhat, Paul Forster, founder of Indeed, Alex Theuma founder of SaaStock, via Backfuture, Draper Startup House, Allen Gannett, Alen Cvisic, Liz Willits, Dillon Scanlan, Johnathan Kol Bar, and more.

"We are thrilled to invest in Singulate and their vision for the future of large-scale communication," said Mike Brown, partner at Bowery Capital. "The team's experience and ambition has the potential to bring a giant industry into its next phase of innovation."

"We are delighted to back a strong founding team that we know so well from previous years, now bringing their track record to a market they know well," said Tom Wilson, partner at Seedcamp. "This team is very familiar with solving difficult customer problems at hyperspeed."

The three co-founders Dave Schools (CEO), Nicolas Klein (COO), and John O'Gara (CTO) worked together for 4.5 years as the early team of their previous company, Hopin.

"We're solving the biggest problem we saw in events and marketing at Hopin," said Schools. "We had data on our attendees and customers from our events, product, and CRM - but we didn't know how to easily segment and meaningfully personalize our marketing messages to speak to the individual at scale, so we sent email blasts - leaving millions on the table."

Singulate's product lets marketers use LLMs to easily create limitless audience segments to branch every component of a campaign on the fly. Singulate introduces powerful new ways for writers to use generative AI to make content deeply relevant for individuals at scale.

"Personalization is an exhausted word," said Schools. "And AI is making it worse. What we're building is more long term and focused on quality and versatility. We want to give marketers tools that fundamentally change how they write at scale for their customer personas."

The company has launched in private beta and is looking for design partners. If you're a B2B marketer, agency, or growth PM, drop your email on Singulate's landing page to get started.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524041/Singulate___Full___Dark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/singulate-raises-2-3-million-pre-seed-to-transform-email-marketing-industry-with-ai-302268888.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
