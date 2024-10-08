NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 25 0107) admitted to trading on October 9, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Iceland Seafood International hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no: 6110881329 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 254900CJS0OI5B8GO668 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) ICESEA 25 0107 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000036812 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DYZUXR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ICELAND SEAFOOD/ZERO CPN B 20250107 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.080.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 1.080.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date 7.10.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date 7.1.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date 7.1.2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 Clean price quote n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment n/a include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 39 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Name of index n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index value n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 45 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information n/a -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 4, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to October 7, 2024 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Date of admission to trading October 9, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Order book ID ICESEA_25_0107 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond --------------------------------------------------------------------------------