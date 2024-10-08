Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024

WKN: A2AMHQ | ISIN: IS0000026961
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.10.2024 12:22 Uhr
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Iceland Seafood International hf. - Bill (ICESEA 25 0107) admitted to trading on October 9, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Iceland Seafood   
                               International hf. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2  Org. no:                        6110881329     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3  LEI                           254900CJS0OI5B8GO668
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ICESEA 25 0107   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036812    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6  CFI code                        DYZUXR       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7  FISN númer                       ICELAND SEAFOOD/ZERO
                               CPN B 20250107   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9  Total issued amount                   1.080.000.000    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 Amount issued at this time               1.080.000.000    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15 Amortization type, if other               Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17 Currency, if other                   n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date                       7.10.2024      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19 First ordinary installment date             7.1.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
20 Total number of installments              1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 Installment frequency                  n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22 Maturity date                      7.1.2025      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23 Interest rate                      n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25 Floating interest rate, if other            n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                         n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27 Simple/compound interest                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28 Simple/compound, if other                n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30 Day count convention, if other             n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32 First ordinary coupon date               n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33 Coupon frequency                    n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34 Total number of coupon payments             n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37 Clean price quote                    n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     n/a         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40 Name of index                      n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index value                    n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44 Index base date                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46 Put option                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47 Convertible                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                 n/a         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      October 4, 2024   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    October 7, 2024   
   Trading                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54 Date of admission to trading              October 9, 2024   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55 Order book ID                      ICESEA_25_0107   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate bonds   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59 Static volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.