Data Center Insulation Market worth $1,125.0 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Data Center Insulation Market by Material (Mineral Wool, PU Foam, PE Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Flexible Elastomeric Foam), Insulation Type (Thermal & Acoustic), Application (Wall & Roof, Raised Floors, Pipes & Ducts) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 463.6 million in 2024 to USD 1,125.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The data center insulation market has been increasing because of an increasing number of data center facilities, as well as the need for energy efficiency and cost savings, improvements in cooling technology, and strict regulatory standards. Furthermore, a need for high-performance computer systems and state subsidies for energy-saving technologies also facilitate the adoption process.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Insulation Market"

203 - Tables

57 - Figures

220 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=226658419

By material, the flexible elastomeric foam segment is estimated to be the largest growing data center insulation segment from 2024 to 2030.

Flexible elastomeric foam is estimated to be the largest-growing segment of data center insulation from 2024 to 2030. This is due to its excellent moisture resistance, thermal efficiency, and durability. The closed-cell structure of the foam helps in reducing thermal bridging, which eventually enhances energy efficiency and reduces the workloads on cooling systems. Additionally, this insulation material is flexible enough to be easily installed in and around complex equipment layouts, while its ability to inhibit mold growth and low VOC emissions contributes to health and safety standards. These are attributes that make flexible elastomeric foam a very interesting choice for modern data center applications by the industry's interest in sustainability and operational efficiency.

By application, the Pipes & ducts segment is estimated to be the largest growing data center insulation segment from 2024 to 2030.

The Pipes & ducts segment will continue to be the largest growing segment in the data center insulation market owing to their importance in the enhancement of cooling efficiency and energy savings during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The insulation of ductwork and pipes minimizes heat gain or loss at distribution, thereby minimizing condensation and thermal losses. Proper insulation will promote efficiency, prolong operation life, and enhance reliability for data center operations, which is among the top focuses for operators who look forward to optimizing their infrastructure and reducing operational costs in the process.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=226658419

Europe is estimated to be the largest region in the data center insulation market in 2023.

The data center insulation market has the largest market share in Europe in 2023. This is because there are many companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon operating in this region. The government policies also push them to minimize their carbon footprint. This region has some very big companies like Armacell (Luxembourg), Kaimann (Germany), ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark), Sika AG (Switzerland), IAC Acoustics UK Ltd. (UK), Ventac (Ireland), and others, which further solidifies its position in the market.

Armacell (Luxembourg), Kaimann (Germany), Johns Manville (US), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Owens Corning (US), Boyd (US), ROCKWOOL A/S (Denmark), Sika AG (Switzerland), Supreme (India), IAC Acoustics UK Ltd. (UK), Ventac (Ireland), Aeroflex Company Limited (Thailand), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), and L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. (Italy) and others are the key players in data center insulation market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=226658419

Browse Adjacent Market: Foam and Insulation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Insulation Products Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Data Center Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/data-center-insulation-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/data-center-insulation.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-insulation-market-worth-1-125-0-million-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302269696.html