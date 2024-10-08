Interactive Strength Inc. Enters the Medical channel for the first time by Exhibiting FORME at APTA Private Practice Annual Conference on October 9-12

The medical channel, and specifically physical therapy, is a new channel for FORME

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting FORME at the APTA Private Practice Annual Conference on October 9-12 in National Harbor, MD.

FORME is entering the medical channel for the first time and the market is large and growing. APTA Private Practice is a component of the American Physical Therapy Association, and the Conference is the premier annual gathering for physical therapists nationwide who own, operate, or work in a private practice setting.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "Our decision to exhibit FORME this year at APTA Private Practice is a result of the strong interest we have received from physical therapists and the clear return on investment that they can project from adding a FORME Lift to their practice. Rehabilitation can be reimbursable by insurance and therefore physical therapists understand that being able to serve more than one patient at their practice at one time due to the digital programing on the FORME Lift can directly increase their revenue. Additionally, being able to demonstrate continued improvement for a patient through the data collected by FORME can also allow for incremental sessions that will be reimbursed, further driving incremental revenue for the therapist."

"We have received strong interest from commercial accounts such as multi-family developers and country clubs for the FORME Lift," continued Mr. Ward, "but the physical therapy channel is a new one for FORME and it is very exciting. We are fortunate that our distributor, WOODWAY, has been in the medical channel for a long time and has three sales representatives dedicated to the channel, which has really helped us accelerate penetration of the channel."

The FORME Lift provides an innovative strength training option that fits in a small footprint and so the use case for a physical therapy practice is clear given its elegant design, compact size and wide variety of functions. There are over 250,000 physical therapists in the US and the need for more therapists is expected to grow significantly.

The FORME Lift is a compact strength training device with digital programming

About APTA Private Practice:

APTA Private Practice is comprised of physical therapists nationwide who own, operate, or work in a private practice setting. We are a component of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) and our mission is to champion the success of the physical therapist in business. APTA Private Practice members benefit from the Section's focus on advocacy; payment policy; education on practice management, business, marketing, public relations, and business innovation. APTA Private Practice was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol:TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential growth or demand for the FORME Lift in the medical or physical therapy channels, insurance reimbursement of rehabilitation sessions, additional revenue or return on investment for a physical therapist. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

