Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announced today based on discussions commencing in late 2023, the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Pabineau First Nation ("PFN"), also known as Oinpegitjoig L'Noeigati, a Mi'kmaq nation located South of Bathurst, New Brunswick.

"If it takes a community to raise a child, it takes the same and more to develop a successful mining business that can deliver on each social, environmental, and commercial performance metric. Canadian Copper is still new to New Brunswick and very-much welcomes the support, extensive local knowledge, and candid feedback from the Pabineau First Nation." Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper.

"Pabineau First Nation believes that partnership is the key to success in growing the Regional economy as evidenced by a number of exciting projects we are pursuing with a variety of partners. We look forward to moving forward with Canadian Copper." Jim Richardson, Councillor Pabineau First Nation.

Purpose of MOU

Canadian Copper and the Pabineau First Nation ("Parties") wish to cooperate, communicate openly and directly, and explore opportunities to work collaboratively regarding mineral development in New Brunswick. PFN has an extensive network of business relationships within both First Nation and non-indigenous communities including signatory agreements with the deepwater Port of Belledune and the former Caribou Mine.

Parties will develop and maintain open lines of communication, such that the Parties can best evaluate Canadian Copper's mining proposals and find ways to collaborate, if feasible, its mine development goals, with a special emphasis in searching for ways that PFN can economically benefit from its development through job creation, contracting opportunities including potential business and investment partnerships.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a copper and base metals portfolio of historical resources and grassroots projects. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 90,044,762 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

