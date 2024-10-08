Industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary series focused on junior mining, celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and resilience that drives the industry

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - EarthLabs Expeditions, proudly announces the release of Episode 3 of EarthLabs Expeditions, a bold reality documentary series revolutionizing how audiences experience the junior mining and exploration industry. This episode features West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF), offering an in-depth, unfiltered, and behind-the-scenes look at their modern take on an historic gold project and how it fits into the broader world of mineral exploration and mining.

EarthLabs Expeditions is an industry-first, 'off-the-beaten-path' travel documentary meets junior mining, exploration video series. It's an epic journey into the unknown, where:

Adventure has no script.

Discovery has no limits.

The truth is raw, real, and riveting.

Episode 3 - West Red Lake Gold Mines

The third episode of EarthLabs Expeditions features a visit to West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF). West Red Lake Gold recently acquired the Madsen Mine and several other known and prospective resources in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, Canada. This district is renowned for its rich gold deposits, having produced over 30 million ounces of high-grade gold. Backed by a seasoned management team and strategic investors including Frank Giustra, the company is pushing to restart the Madsen Mine on solid footing while also exploring new targets with new potential. Join our host, Jonathan Brazeau, on a tour of the mine to learn about the immense amount of work underway to accurately define the resource and structure of the deposit, improve and optimize the existing infrastructure, and restart the historic mine to begin production in 2025.

Limited to just 10 Expeditions per year, EarthLabs Expeditions spotlights companies with significant discoveries, impactful projects, and compelling stories. Hosted by the charismatic and fearless Jonathan Brazeau, the show takes viewers on a journey that goes beyond boardrooms and polished presentations to explore the real, gritty work of the junior mining industry. Jonathan travels the world, getting his boots on the ground, meeting with industry leaders, workers, and the people who make up this dynamic sector.

EarthLabs Expeditions highlights not just the challenges but also the pride and dedication of those whose work is essential yet often goes unnoticed.

PAID ADVERTISEMENT

The episode linked in this news release (the "video") is a paid advertisement for West Red Lake Gold (TSXV: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF) to enhance public awareness of West Red Lake Gold, its products, its industry and as a potential investment opportunity. EarthLabs Media Inc., and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns were paid by West Red Lake Gold to create, produce and distribute this advertisement. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with EarthLabs Media's ability to be unbiased.

The video is not intended as, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither the video nor West Red Lake Gold purport to provide a complete analysis of West Red Lake Gold or its financial position. West Red Lake Gold is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. The video is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about West Red Lake Gold. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in West Red Lake Gold's SEDAR+ and/or other government filings. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

About EarthLabs

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services including CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal and DigiGeoData.

Disclaimer: The information in this video is provided "as is" without any warranty of any kind. EarthLabs Inc. and its affiliates are not liable for any damages arising from the use of this video. This video was produced by EarthLabs, which has a paid marketing agreement with the featured company. This is not financial advice. This video does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of the company or any other issuer. All statements and/or opinions expressed by third parties are solely the opinions and the responsibility of the person or entity providing those materials.

