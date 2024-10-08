Surrey, British Colombia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a leading provider of AI software solutions for retail analytics, loss prevention and in-store retail media, today announced the appointment of Kerem Akbas to its Board of Directors. Akbas is the founder and Chairman of Coenda Investments and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight which will help accelerate INEO's growth.

INEO Welcomes New Board Member to Drive Strategic Growth and Innovation

Kerem Akbas joins the INEO Board of Directors

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerem to our board during such a pivotal time in our Company's evolution," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Kerem's proven track record of value creation will be invaluable as INEO continues to innovate and expand its business in AI retail data analytics, loss prevention AI technology and the rapidly evolving in-store retail media landscape."

"I'm excited to join the Board at INEO and work with such a talented team," said Akbas. "INEO has such strong retail relationships and is positioned for growth in multiple areas including retail media, RFID loss prevention and AI software. AI is transforming industries across the globe, and I look forward to helping guide INEO on its journey of innovation and growth."

"The addition of Kerem to the board comes as INEO is embarking on a period of rapid growth and expansion with retailers around the world," stated Greg Watkin, founder, President and Chairman if INEO. "The Company's solutions are currently used by a growing list of top retailers and we are looking forward to executing on our existing contracts while quickly expanding our customer list."

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information on INEO, please visit:

Websites: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

www.ineoretailmedia.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

