Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - HIRU Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com is pleased to announce the completion of a preliminary feasibility scoping study for the Balfour Copper Project located in northwestern Tasmania, Australia. This study, which focuses on a 10-year Life of Mine (LOM) snapshot, highlights the project's significant financial potential, driven by both the scale of copper reserves and increasing global demand.

The Balfour Project is projected to treat 500,000 tonnes of ore annually, grading at 1.5% copper, yielding approximately 50,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year. The study evaluates a 5-million-tonne ore processing scenario, representing only a portion of the overall project, as additional resources remain to be explored and developed.

Projected Revenue & Financials

Year 1 projected metal revenue: USD $73.47 million

Year 10 projected metal revenue: USD $93.07 million

Estimated net revenue and strong cash flow throughout the 10-year period: Year 1 net revenue: USD $33.80 million Year 10 net revenue: USD $42.81 million

Total costs are expected to rise from USD $39.67 million in Year 1 to USD $50.26 million by Year 10.

The scoping study underscores the project's scalability and financial robustness. The JORC-compliant resources at Murry's Reward, located within the Balfour Project, represent just a fraction of the potential. Extensive exploration opportunities along the 70-kilometer strike remain untapped, suggesting that the project's ultimate production capacity may far exceed the figures presented in this initial analysis.

By-Products & Diversification The Balfour Project's potential is further enhanced by the presence of by-products such as gold and silver, which are frequently associated with copper deposits in Tasmania. These by-products offer diversification of revenue streams, providing additional financial upside and serving as a hedge against potential copper price volatility.

HIRU Corporation remains committed to advancing the Balfour Project while maintaining a balance between resource extraction and environmental sustainability, in line with Tasmanian laws and regulations. As the project progresses, further studies and exploration are planned to unlock the full potential of the project.

In other company news and events, The management acknowledges it has a "promotional" horn icon placed with OTC Markets. This is a standard operating procedure by OTC with no reason to be alarmed as the Company is current with all routine and required filings. This icon is typically removed within 15 to 30 days after the promotion ends.

We expect to file our Q3 docs well ahead of the deadline. Moreover as a company we maintain 2 separate X (twitter) accounts: the current one @hirumining (investor & corporate relations) and @hirucorpnew (communications CSR). CSR meaning investor customer service. We resumed using our old X account as it had certain valuable goodwill.

Additional news filings and regular routine updates will follow in a timely manner.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a holding Co headquartered in Toronto Canada financial district. HIRU board members and control block holders are in Qatar and Australia. The company is primarily engaged in exploration stage mining in a massive Belfour mine project in Australia. (Core business). The main investors are a Qatari royal family member and a 7th generation one of the wealthiest landlords in Tasmania

