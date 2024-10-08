Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a leading global CDMO, today announced two key milestones for its state-of-the-art Bridgeton, MO, facility. The site has successfully completed its first registration batch on its groninger high-volume vial line. This achievement showcases the facility's readiness to meet the growing demand for injectable fill-finish capabilities and marks a crucial step in the company's expansion.

Denis Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Kindeva, commented: "The completion of the first registration batch at the Bridgeton facility represents a significant milestone. This is the first of four lines planned to be installed in the next 18 months. Additionally, we are pleased to announce we have just successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) on the first of two Optima syringe/cartridge filling lines planned for the new facility."

The first Optima line is expected to arrive in November 2024, with qualification slated for completion in Q1 2025. By the end of 2025, Kindeva anticipates both Optima lines will be fully qualified, enabling production capacity exceeding 100 million units annually across vials, cartridges, and syringes.

Industry professionals and potential partners are invited to visit Kindeva's Booth #7D50 at the CPHI Worldwide conference in Milan, Italy, for an inside look at the new Bridgeton fully Annex 1 compliant facility and to discuss how Kindeva's aseptic injectable fill-finish capabilities can support their needs.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a leading global powerhouse CDMO for sterile injectable, pulmonary, nasal, transdermal, and intradermal finished dose. We are committed to manufacturing more tomorrows for our customers, colleagues, and patients around the world. We deliver unrivaled expertise across development, manufacturing, and comprehensive analytical services for a broad range of drug-delivery formats. Through strategic investments in cutting-edge technology, we proactively tackle critical industry challenges, including expanding aseptic injectable fill-finish capabilities and leading the way in green propellant initiatives. Combining forces with a diverse global client base, Kindeva operates state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities across the U.S. and U.K.

