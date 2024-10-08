The LDRA tool suite with BlackBerry QNX SDP 8.0 enables developers to accelerate high performance, functionally safe and secure robotic and industrial control applications

Continuing to lead the industry in enabling developers to assure software quality, safety, and security standards compliance, LDRA today announced that its LDRA tool suite supports the BlackBerry QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 (SDP 8.0). The integration of these tools offers the highest levels of safety and security for a wide range of embedded applications, including automotive, industrial controls, robotic systems, manufacturing, materials handling and surgical robots.

Today's automotive, robotics and industrial control systems require higher degrees of performance and accuracy. At the same time, these systems must meet increasingly challenging functional safety and security standards. Developers must address these requirements while lowering costs and delivering to tighter design schedules without compromising product quality.

"As technology advances and software becomes increasingly complex LDRA is committed to helping developers navigate and succeed in complying with functional safety and security standards," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "Integrating our LDRA tool suite with BlackBerry QNX SDP 8.0 simplifies compliance, enabling our customers to focus on application development by managing and automating key processes in the development chain."

Compliance without complexity

The combination of the LDRA tool suite and BlackBerry QNX SDP 8.0 is a qualified tool chain that addresses the growing need for compliance with functional safety standards, including ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 with SIL 3 and SIL 4 compliance. The qualified tool chain supports both traditional development processes as well as DevSecOps platforms and processes. Developers have access to static and dynamic analysis from within the QNX Momentics integrated development environment (IDE) by using the LDRA tool suite graphical user interface. In addition, using the LDRA tool suite command line interface, developers can easily leverage build and test pipeline automation provided by industry-leading DevSecOps platforms. To further assure performance, safety and security, the integration includes worst case execution timing (WCET) analysis and patented data and control coupling analysis.

"Both BlackBerry QNX and LDRA understand the challenges standards compliance introduces to design," said Romain Saha, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances at BlackBerry QNX. "Together, we bring best-in-class technology to the robotics and industrial controls industries so developers can be confident they will meet industry functional safety and security requirements without sacrificing performance or quality."

About LDRA

For more than 49 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security- and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and elimination and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA has headquarters in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company's software powers over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear to secure a connected future you can trust. For more information on BlackBerry QNX, visit www.BlackBerry.QNX.com.

