Dienstag, 08.10.2024
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
Storykit automates video production for 320 reporters at media group NTM: 'This is a real bullseye.'

Enabling 320 reporters to create videos by pressing a button in their publishing tool. This breakthrough is the result of the Swedish local media group NTM teaming up with Storykit to automate their video processes.

- The solution is a real bullseye, says Jörgen Bröms at NTM.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish text-to-video tool Storykit has paved the way for efficient video creation for enterprises worldwide for years. With the launch of the Storykit API, they're eliminating the need to log in to to create videos.

Storykit automates video production for 320 reporters at media group NTM.

- With the Storykit API, we're helping large companies enable every employee to create videos from the tools they're already working in, says Peder Bonnier, CEO at Storykit.

Using the API, Storykit's video capabilities can be integrated into whatever platform the company is already using, such as a CMS, ATS, or even tools like Slack.

This solution is a bullseye for the Swedish local media group NTM and its 18 local news outlets, reaching over 700.000 Swedes daily. To engage existing subscribers and attract new ones, publishing video is essential, both on social media and on their local news sites.

However, having their video team create videos at the scale needed was a struggle, and teaching all 320 reporters how to produce videos was never an option. Using the Storykit API to build video creation into their publishing system has transformed everything.

- Integrating Storykit's functionality into our publishing tool has eliminated all thresholds for journalists to create videos. It's amazing - there's no way the editorial teams could produce such a large volume of videos manually, says Jörgen Bröms, AI Strategy & Editorial Developer at NTM.

By setting clear rules in the system, NTM controls every detail of the output, from the script to how the video looks.

- We're building a tailor-made video machine for every company we partner with; that's how far we can push the customization of the output, says Fredrik Strömberg, CPO and founder of Storykit.

The Storykit integration is gradually released to all 320 reporters within NTM.

- The time saved, and the simplicity is groundbreaking. This enables all our reporters to create video at scale, says Jörgen Bröms.

For media inquiries (interviews, video, photos), please contact:
Jonna Ekman, Communications Director, Storykit
jonna.ekman@storykit.io
+46 701 62 23 82

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523375/Storykit.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2523376/Storykit_Logo.jpg

Storykit Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storykit-automates-video-production-for-320-reporters-at-media-group-ntm-this-is-a-real-bullseye-302267624.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
