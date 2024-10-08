Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: A3KL9K | ISIN: XS2306621934 | Ticker-Symbol:
Landsbankinn hf.: Tender offer results

Landsbankinn hf. announced today the results of a tender offer published on 30 September 2024 where holders of its EUR 2025 notes (ISIN: XS2306621934) were invited to tender their notes for purchase by the bank against a cash payment. The tender offer was subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the tender offer memorandum.

The bank received valid tenders of EUR 124,731,000 of which all were accepted.

Dealer managers are ABN AMRO Bank, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and Nomura.

Further information on the tender offer results is available in the announcement made public on Euronext Dublin (www.ise.ie) where the bonds are listed.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
