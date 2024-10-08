Atos International: Eviden launches PQC HSMaaS, a EU sovereign, Post-Quantum Cryptography Hardware Security Module as a Service



Eviden launches PQC HSMaaS, a EU sovereign, Post-Quantum Cryptography

Hardware Security Module as a Service

This secure cloud-independent solution, based on ANSSI's Highest Qualified HSM,

helps organizations meet the most stringent NIS2 requirements

Les Assises de la Sécurité, Monaco and Paris, France - October 8, 2024 - Eviden, the Atos Groupbusiness leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces PQC HSMaaS, its EU sovereign, post-quantum cryptography Hardware Security Module (HSM) as a Service, powered by the Eviden HSM Trustway Proteccio brand.

This secure, cloud-independent solution is the only HSM available on the market today which is based on ANSSI's (Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d'Information1) Highest Security Qualification ("reinforced qualification"), thereby providing businesses with the highest level of security possible.

Post-quantum-ready and EU sovereign for NIS2 compliance

In addition to being based upon one of the most certified HSM on the market, Eviden's PQC HSMaaS supports Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms, providing encryption that is future-proof against the advances of quantum computing.

As a fully EU sovereign solution, Eviden's PQC HSMaaS is hosted in resilient, sovereign data centers in France and managed by French teams, ensuring full control over sensitive data. This minimizes dependence on public cloud providers, reinforcing both data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Furthermore, Eviden's PQC HSMaaS helps businesses meet the stringent requirements of the NIS22 Directive, securing sensitive data with robust encryption practices that guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

Antoine Schweitzer-Chaput, Head of Trustway Business Unit, Eviden,Atos Group said: "This solution not only empowers companies to protect against emerging threats such as quantum computing through Post-Quantum Cryptography support, but it also established us as a strategic partner in helping organizations meet the stringent requirements of the NIS2 Directive.We take pride in offering an HSMaaS that blends the highest levels of security with the flexibility and control businesses need in today's evolving landscape."

Eviden customers can now benefit from the PQC HSMaaS solution, via a monthly subscription. For more information, please visit: https://eviden.com/solutions/digital-security/data-encryption/trustway-proteccio-nethsm/

About Eviden

Evidenis a next-gen technology leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation with a strong portfolio of patented technologies. With worldwide leading positions in advanced computing, security, AI, cloud and digital platforms, it provides deep expertise for all industries in more than 47 countries. Bringing together 47,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of data and technology across the digital continuum, now and for generations to come. Eviden is an Atos Group company with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 92,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 National Cybersecurity Agency of France responsible for ensuring the security of information systems across France, particularly within government institutions and critical infrastructure.

2 The NIS2 Directive (Directive on security of network and information systems) is a European Union regulation aimed at enhancing cybersecurity across the EU. It updates and expands upon the original NIS Directive (2016) to address the evolving landscape of cyber threats and improve the overall level of cybersecurity within member states.

3 Eviden business is operated through the following brands: AppCentrica, ATHEA, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Evidian, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Profit4SF, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion.

