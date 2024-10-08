Innovation Beverage Group Through Sysco, the Global Leader in Foodservice Distribution, Announces Australian Bitters Now Available Nationwide in the U.S.

IBG's award-winning Australian Bitters, the first bitters to be sold by Sysco, is now available through Sysco.com, SyscoMarketplace.com, and SuppliesontheFly.com

Marks expansion of IBG's sales channels for Australian Bitters in the U.S. beyond traditional alcohol distributors and into the foodservice category

U.S. is the largest bitters market by volume in the $11 billion global bitters market which is expected to grow to $14 billion by 2030

SEVEN HILLS, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Innovation Beverage Group Ltd, ("IBG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:IBG), an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, announced today that through its U.S. distributor, Buettner Global Services, a provider of high performance sourcing, procurement, and supply chain management, IBG's Australian Bitters is now available nationwide in the United States through Sysco.

Sysco, the global leader in foodservice distribution, sells, markets, and distributes food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other customers who prepare meals away from home. The company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations.

IBG's flagship product, Australian Bitters, is hand crafted in small batches in Australia from the finest natural botanical herbs and spices. Australian Bitters won the Gold Medal at the Los Angeles Spirts Awards and is available in every major U.S. city.

Accounting for 40% of the global bitters market by volume, the U.S. is the most valuable bitters market in the world, with Australia being second, representing 13% of the global market by volume.

"We are very excited to expand availability of our award-winning Australian Bitters brand to the world's largest market, and with the largest food distributor. With a shared commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Sysco, brings extensive industry experience and a robust distribution network. Together, we aim to make Australian Bitters more accessible to restaurants, bars, and consumers across the United States," commented IBG's Chief Executive Officer, Dean Huge.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter, and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands for which it owns exclusive manufacturing rights. Focused on premium and super premium brands and market categories where it can disrupt age old brands, IBG's brands include Australian Bitters, Bitter Tales, Drummerboy Spirits, Twisted Shaker, and more. IBG's most successful brand to date is Australian Bitters, which disrupted a 200-year-old market leader, giving the Company a market dominating position in several territories including a partnership in Australia with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. Established in 2018, IBG's headquarters, distillery, innovation, and manufacturing facility are located in Sydney, Australia with a U.S. sales office is located in New Jersey. For more information visit: https://www.innovationbev.com/

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information." This information and these statements, which can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, are made as of the date of this press release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this press release, as applicable.

The forward-looking statements herein relate to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "envisages," "assumes," "intends," "strategy," "goals," "objectives" or variations thereof or stating that certain action events or results "may," "can," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) and include, without limitation, statements with respect to projected financial targets that the Company is looking to achieve.

All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management team. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. We caution any person reviewing this press release not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates expressed above do not occur.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Company or on behalf of the Company except as may be required by law.

Contact:

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

917-658-2602

John@tradigitalir.com

