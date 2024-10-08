Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's to Launch SBX: America's Best Vape

Combining Next Generation Vape Technology with Charlie's Award-Winning Flavors, SBX Beats Juul. Hands Down!

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that the Company will introduce SBX Flavored Disposables to select distributors at the National Association of Convenience Stores National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 8-10.

SBX (sbxvape.com) is a revolutionary disposable device that features patented Metatine in lieu of tobacco-based or synthetically derived nicotine. Metatine is an alternative alkaloid that has been specially developed to provide adult consumers with an exceptionally satisfying vaping experience. Combining Metatine with Charlie's award-winning flavors, SBX provides a great way for adults who use conventional vape products - or combustible cigarettes - to enjoy the taste and sensation of traditional flavored nicotine products… in a distinctive new product that is legal across most of the United States.

Unlike the tens of thousands of flavored nicotine vapes that may not legally be sold in the United States, SBX contains Metatine and is not, therefore, subject to regulatory restrictions that apply to most other flavored vapes. Metatine is not a tobacco product as defined in the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FDCA), as amended by the Tobacco Control Act. Accordingly, neither Metatine nor e-liquids and vape products made with Metatine are subject to the Tobacco Control Act and the various restrictions that apply to new tobacco products.

With this important regulatory distinction in mind, the SBX product line - with Metatine inside - offers adult consumers an exceptionally enjoyable alternative to conventional nicotine disposable products.

More Vape. Better taste.

Specifically designed with consumer needs and preferences in mind, SBX Disposables feature an impressive Dual Mesh Coil and provide significantly more vape… and surprisingly better taste than market-leading disposables. With a 20ml capacity, SBX offers 25,000 uniquely satisfying puffs and features three power modes with a brilliant LED display. SBX allows users to select "ECO MODE," "BOOST MODE," or "X MODE"… while simultaneously providing customizable airflow settings that range from "tight and very enjoyable," to "the standard experience," to "no restrictions." What's more, SBX comes in ten of Charlie's most popular award-winning flavors.

* SBX is a registered trademark of Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Juul is a registered trademark of Juul Labs, Inc. and is not affiliated in any way with either SBX or Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's believes that its breakthroughs with Metatine and with the development of the SBX product line will give the Company extraordinary long term competitive advantages in the vapor and alternative products marketplace.

"Compared to mass-market vapes offered by Big Tobacco - namely Juul - SBX provides many MORE FLAVOR options, UNBEATABLE TAX ADVANTAGES, and THOUSANDS MORE PUFFS!" explained Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer. "It's no wonder why adult consumers across the country are calling SBX America's Best Vape!"

"Initially available in ten amazing flavors, SBX tastes great… and is one of the very few vapes available in the Unites States that is not subject to federal regulatory restrictions," explained Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President. "For responsible retailers who are committed to compliance, youth-access prevention, and a policy of carrying only legal products in their stores… and who also want to offer FLAVORED vapes that are preferred by more than 80% of adult consumers… SBX is a homerun!"

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. Don Polly, LLC creates innovative hemp-derived products and brands.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust.com, enjoypachamama.com, Pacha.co, and Pinweel.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing Metatine, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations, including recent regulation of synthetic nicotine; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investors Contact:

IR@charliesholdings.com

Phone: 949-570-0691

SOURCE: Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com