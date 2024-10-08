Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
08.10.24
08:03 Uhr
1,090 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 14:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 08



08 October 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

FUND NAMENAV PER ORDINARY SHAREISINNAV DATE
Castelnau Group Limited0.99 GBP*GG00BMWWJM2830th September 2024

*Cum-income NAV

As at 30th September 2024, the Company's net assets were £319.8m

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Enquiries:


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498

Notes:

The Company's LEI is: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.castelnaugroup.com. Neither the content of the Company's website, nor the content on any website accessible from hyperlinks on its website for any other website, is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement nor, unless previously published by means of a recognised information service, should any such content be relied upon in reaching a decision as to whether or not to acquire, continue to hold, or dispose of, securities in the Company.


