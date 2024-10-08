TEAL and Three Group Solutions Announce Partnership to Accelerate IoT eSIM Adoption Globally

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / TEAL, the world's first U.S.-based, GSMA-certified eSIM platform, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Three Group Solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize cellular IoT networking in by leveraging TEAL's innovative eSIM technology, enabling any new or existing compatible IoT device to connect directly to the award-winning Three networks.





Empowering Enterprises with Seamless Connectivity

The partnership between TEAL and Three Group Solutions marks a significant milestone in the adoption of eSIM technology in Europe as TEAL looks to build on its success in the United States. With this agreement, enterprises can now benefit from superior performance compared to traditional connectivity solutions.

Three Group Solutions aggregates and packages the global mobile network assets of CK Hutchison IOD with best-in-class Wholesale, Enterprise and IoT solutions. With 11 mobile networks, the group is now serving over 175 million customers across the world.

Built on the cloud and delivered as a service, Three Group Solutions' mobile core network facilitates simplicity, cost-efficiency, and a continual evolution of capabilities and features.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Direct Network Connectivity: Enterprises can connect any compatible IoT device directly to Three Group Solutions networks via TEAL, providing enhanced performance and reliability.

Flexible Network Control: TEAL's patented platform empowers businesses with the freedom to control which networks their IoT devices connect to, all within one cloud-based platform. This enables enterprises to remotely enroll their devices onto Three Groups Solutions' award-winning cellular networks over-the-air (OTA).

Wide Industry Application: This partnership benefits numerous industries, including robotics, mobility & transportation, healthcare, defense & military, oil & gas, agriculture, EV charging, and retail. Three Group Solutions has deep expertise in connecting some of the most challenging campus environments with industrial wireless networks.

Enhanced User Experience: By delivering the equivalent end-user experience as having a Three SIM card installed in their devices, enterprises can expect the low latency and high availability provided by award-winning Three networks.

TEAL and Three Group Solutions share a unified vision of advancing eSIM technology to create superior connectivity experiences. As a result of this collaboration, customers can benefit from TEAL's wholly owned eUICC platform that simplifies how companies connect their IoT devices to Three's lightning-fast networks.

"Our mission is to enable unparalleled access to global telco solutions with ultimate optionality. This partnership with Three Group Solutions allows us to extend our innovative solutions to enterprises already scaling in Europe, or perhaps new applications considering expanding into Europe," said Robby Hamblet, CEO of TEAL.

Joe Parker, CEO of CKH IOD, added, "The partnership means that more business customers will benefit from ultimate connectivity, with connected devices making seamless transitions so they're always powered by the best network and primed for the task in hand. We've revamped access to our networks to provide greater agility and flexibility, so we're excited to see the benefits unfold for TEAL customers."

This partnership underscores TEAL's commitment to driving innovation and connectivity across the globe. This alliance is poised to transform the way enterprises manage their IoT devices globally, ensuring a future where seamless, reliable connectivity is the norm.

About Three Group Solutions

Three Group Solutions, part of CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), delivers wholesale, enterprise, and IoT solutions leveraging CK Hutchison's global mobile networks, partner networks, and CK Hutchison's expertise in ports and related services, retail, and infrastructure. CK Hutchison Group Telecom operates mobile networks in 11 markets, powering over 175 million connections globally.

About TEAL

TEAL's wholly owned, patented, and GSMA-certified technology connects any device to any data network worldwide. With more network operator agreements than any other connectivity provider, TEAL gives businesses everywhere the flexibility and control to remotely switch between networks, ensuring the highest level of reliability and performance for any Internet of Things (IoT) deployment. TEAL supports customers across many industries including fleet management, robotics, BVLOS drones, industrial IoT, healthcare, railways, agriculture, smart city infrastructure, EV charging, and oil & gas.

