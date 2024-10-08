Revelate Introduces SFTP Push Feature to Enhance Data Sharing

Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) Push Feature Enables Secure Data Transfers for Legacy Systems, Empowering Industries to Share and Monetize Data Efficiently

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Revelate, the global leader in external and internal data marketplace platforms for secure data sharing, announced today the release of its highly anticipated SFTP push feature. This new functionality is designed to support data consumers operating in legacy data environments by offering to data producers a streamlined and secure way to push data directly from the Revelate platform, enhancing their ability to share and monetize data.

With many organizations still relying on traditional data transfer methods, the SFTP push feature provides a bridge between legacy systems and modern data-sharing technologies. This new feature joins a family of data delivery methods that include SFTP pull, point & click, FileAPI, Snowflake Shares, Databricks Data Sharing, QueryApi and cloud-to-cloud data push. Data consumers can now easily integrate their existing Extract, Load, Transform (ELT) processes with the Revelate platform, enabling seamless data uploads and reducing the need for extensive system overhauls. This feature ensures compatibility with older systems while empowering businesses to leverage Revelate's advanced data-sharing capabilities.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Legacy Compatibility: The SFTP push feature allows organizations with legacy data environments to participate fully in Revelate's secure data marketplace without needing to invest in costly infrastructure changes.

Improved Data Efficiency: Automating data transfers through secure, automated, SFTP transfers reduces manual intervention, minimizes errors, and accelerates the data-sharing process.

"By introducing this SFTP push feature, we're making it easier for organizations to leverage modern data distribution with their existing systems with our platform, regardless of their technological environment. This move underscores our commitment to providing flexible, client-centric solutions that enable everyone to unlock the value of their data," said Marc-André Hétu, Co-Founder and General Manager of Revelate.

Revelate is the leading global provider of data marketplace platforms for secure and agnostic internal and external data sharing, as well as externally facing data stores. Revelate addresses the global challenge of managing massive amounts of accumulated data - which is often scattered, unstandardized, and difficult to access. This disorganization leads to lost productivity, missed insights, and unseen revenue opportunities. Revelate's solutions provide a fully automated, sovereign cloud-based platform that enables any firm to easily distribute their data.

Supported by leading investors such as Illuminate Financial, Anges Quebec, Anges Quebec Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, CME Ventures, and Databricks Ventures, Revelate's talented team of software engineers, product specialists, customer success experts, and sales and marketing professionals are dedicated to solving data management challenges across all industry sectors.

