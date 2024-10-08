Anzeige
08.10.2024
Click Boarding Announces Appointment of New Chief Revenue Officer

Award-winning onboarding and employee experience provider, Click Boarding, welcomes Reed White as the new Chief Revenue Officer.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Click Boarding, LLC, is delighted to announce the appointment of Reed White as the new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With a career spanning over 15 years in Human Capital Management technology, White joins Click with a wealth of knowledge, leadership skills, and a genuine passion for employee-centric solutions. White will report to Curt Marks, Click's Founder and acting CEO.

Reed White, Click Boarding CRO

In his role as CRO, White will lead Click Boarding's Sales and Partnership division with a keen focus on market penetration and revenue growth. White's extensive experience in the HCM landscape will provide strategic insight into new and existing markets. And his proven track record of success in B2B software sales will enhance Click's ability to serve enterprise-grade, complex organizations with evolving HR technology needs.

Prior to joining Click Boarding, White held various sales leadership and business development roles, most recently serving as National Head of Sales at Embark. White started his career in the HR tech ecosystem at Paychex and served many years at both Paylocity and UKG. A seasoned sales professional by trade, White also offers extensive experience working cross-functionally across the aisle in Marketing, Finance, and Revenue Operations. White promotes a collaboration of people, processes and systems to deliver seamless, world-class solutions for progressive organizations.

Upon reflection of his new role, White is most looking forward to, "Delivering a meaningful impact to employers on behalf of HR through effective business operations. And seeing those wins through with Team Click." Click Founder, Curt Marks, shares the enthusiasm stating, "Reed will be a pivotal player in our expansion and innovation plans for the future."

An Arizona native, Reed holds a Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University and a Masters Degree (MBA) from the University of Arizona. As a traditional family man, Reed enjoys spending time with his wife of 17 years and staying active with his five children. Click Boarding is thrilled to welcome all of the Whites into the Click Boarding family.

For details about Click Boarding's executive leadership changes, contact Michelle Graham, Director of Communications, at 651.431.1410.

Contact Information

Michelle Graham
Director, Communications
mgraham@clickboarding.com
6514311410

SOURCE: Click Boarding

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
