CBD Life Sciences, Inc. Reaches Unprecedented Heights With Explosive Growth and Strategic Expansion in 2024

"Record-breaking revenue, new market entries, and transformative partnerships highlight our path to increasing shareholder value and long-term growth."

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Dear Shareholders,

2024 has been a banner year for CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL), and we are thrilled to provide you with an exciting corporate update that underscores the massive growth and strategic advancements that are rapidly transforming our business. As of February 2024, we have achieved an extraordinary 1,405.46% increase in revenue, our highest to date, cementing CBDL as a dominant player in the booming CBD and wellness sectors.



This remarkable growth was driven by our aggressive expansion into new retail markets. By entering Amazon and Walmart Marketplace, two of the largest retail platforms globally, we have unlocked access to over $950 billion in combined annual consumer spending. This strategic move has resulted in a 300% growth in online sales since launch, and we're just getting started.

Our product line continues to drive exceptional demand. The launch of our Mellow Mornings nano CBD coffee creamers, along with our fast-acting pain relief cream, has resonated deeply with consumers looking for innovative, effective solutions. In fact, early sales data shows a 500% increase in unit sales for our nano CBD products alone, and our partnerships with local coffee shops have expanded our reach exponentially, with CBD-infused beverages seeing an average 40% increase in customer orders.

Our entrance into the cannabis market, through partnerships with key dispensaries, is expected to fuel additional revenue growth in 2025, with the cannabis industry projected to reach $73.6 billion by 2027. Our pipeline is filled with potential, and we anticipate these moves will unlock multi-million-dollar opportunities for CBDL in the coming quarters.

We are not just scaling, but we are scaling smartly, with a 40% increase in gross margins year-over-year, thanks to our focus on high-margin products and streamlined operations. Furthermore, we are on track to deliver continued triple-digit growth, with projected revenues for 2024 set to surpass $10 million, driven by product innovation and continued retail expansion.

For shareholders, this means an extraordinary opportunity to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing companies in the CBD space. The company has no intentions of doing reverse split. Our relentless focus on innovation, strategic market entry, and partnerships with leading retailers positions us to not only meet but exceed your expectations in the near future.

Thank you for your continued confidence and trust as we chart a course to even greater heights.

Sincerely,

Lisa Nelson

President & CEO, CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is a forward-thinking, rapidly growing company specializing in the development of innovative, high-quality CBD products designed to enhance health and wellness. From pain relief to stress reduction, CBDL is at the forefront of the CBD revolution, consistently delivering premium products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a commitment to cutting-edge science and consumer satisfaction, CBDL is driving growth in the fast-expanding CBD market.

