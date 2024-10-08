Ritani Introduces Fine Jewelry for Children

Start your holiday shopping early for the stylish children on your list

NEW YORK,NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / There is nothing more meaningful than the gift of fine jewelry, at any age. In the lead-up to the holiday gifting season, New York-based e-commerce brand Ritani has launched a darling collection of fine jewelry for children.

Ritani Children's Fine Jewelry Collection

With pieces starting at $38 and up to $780, there is an assortment of classic styles like simple stud earrings, timeless pendants, engravable ID bracelets, and birthstone jewelry, while other designs feature whimsical, nature-inspired twists such as lady bugs, bumble bees, flowers, rainbows, and butterflies.

"We love the idea of investing in children's jewelry because they can treasure it forever, instead of something like electronics which has a finite shelf life," shares Ritani COO Ria Papasifakis.

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

