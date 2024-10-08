Anzeige
08.10.2024 14:02 Uhr
DigiEx Group Launches NeoBank Labs to Revolutionize Fintech and Accelerate Neobank Development

DigiEx Group, a leader in software development and digital innovation, proudly announces the launch of Neobank Labs, a new division dedicated to transforming the landscape of Fintech and Banking as a Service (BaaS). NeoBank Labs will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions to enable cross-border global payments, Neobank solutions development, empowering Fintech companies and digital banks to offer seamless financial services globally, while also offering Fintech Talent as a Service (FTaaS). As businesses and consumers increasingly demand faster, more efficient, and innovative financial solutions, NeoBank Labs is positioned to lead the charge in delivering next-generation technology that simplifies financial processes, drives innovation, and fosters inclusivity in the digital banking space.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / DigiEx Group, a leader in software development and digital innovation, proudly announces the launch of NeoBank Labs, a new division dedicated to transforming the landscape of Fintech and Banking as a Service (BaaS). NeoBank Labs will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions to enable cross-border global payments, empowering Fintech companies and digital banks to offer seamless financial services globally, while also offering fintech talent as a service (FTaaS). As businesses and consumers increasingly demand faster, more efficient, and innovative financial solutions, NeoBank Labs is positioned to lead the charge in delivering next-generation technology that simplifies financial processes, drives innovation, and fosters inclusivity in the digital banking space.

A Vision for the Future of Finance

NeoBank Labs aims to redefine how financial services are built, accessed, and scaled by providing a suite of modular and customizable Fintech solutions, BaaS platforms, and Global Payment Integration. The division will focus on:

  • Cross-Border Global Payments: Seamlessly enabling international transactions, facilitating commerce across borders, and improving financial accessibility for users worldwide.

  • Banking as a Service (BaaS): Offering a flexible, scalable platform for businesses to embed digital banking features like payment processing, account management, and card issuance directly into their products.

  • Digital Transformation in Banking: Driving the evolution of traditional banking into modern, digital-first services that meet the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers and businesses.

Empowering Fintech Innovation

Johnny LE, Founder & CEO of DigiEx Group, highlights the importance of this initiative:
"With NeoBank Labs, we are reimagining digital banking through advanced cross-border payment solutions. Our mission is to deliver accessible, efficient, and secure digital financial services that meet the demands of a globally connected market. NeoBank Labs will be at the forefront of this transformation, offering cutting-edge solutions that empower Fintech startups and established institutions alike."

Johnny LE, Founder & CEO of DigiEx Group

A Commitment to Global Fintech Growth

NeoBank Labs will collaborate with leading financial institutions, payment providers, and Fintech innovators to ensure its solutions are at the heart of global financial ecosystems. By enabling businesses to effortlessly integrate global payments and banking services, NeoBank Labs supports companies of all sizes in expanding their reach, enhancing customer experiences, and scaling their operations across borders.

About DigiEx Group

DigiEx Group is an innovative technology company based in Vietnam, led by an international leadership team & advisory board of over 20 years of experience in IT and Digital Finance. The company provides quality digital product development, Neobank Solutions Development, Tech Talents Hub, AI Development & digital transformation services that empower global clients to accelerate growth in the digital world.

With the launch of NeoBank Labs, DigiEx Group continues its mission to build a robust Fintech ecosystem that fosters innovation, transforms banking, and powers the future of financial services.

For more information, visit DigiEx Group's website at https://digiex.asia
Email: info@digiex.asia
Phone: +84 389004779

Media Contact

Organization: DigiEx Group
Contact Person Name: Johnny LE
Website: https://digiex.asia
Email: info@digiex.asia
Contact Number: +84389004779
City: Ho Chi Minh
Country: Vietnam

SOURCE: DigiEx Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
