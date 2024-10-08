Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - AIP Asset Management Inc. ("AIP") is pleased to announce that for the sixth year in a row, the AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP ("Fund") has been shortlisted in the HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards. AIP Asset Management Inc. is proud that this year the Fund has been nominated in two categories including the Under $ 1 Bn Long-Term Performance (10 Years) category. Over the past 10 years, the Fund has achieved an average return of 22.61% per year.

The HFM US Hedge Fund Performance Awards are among the most prestigious and influential awards within the US Hedge Fund industry, with many well-established funds vying for its recognition. A panel of judges comprised of well-regarded institutional and private investors, as well as specialist investment consultants, have selected AIP from Canada to be on this shortlist of top contenders among other prominent hedge funds.

Please see the HFM website for more details: 2024 Shortlist | HFM US Performance Awards (withintelligence.com)

About AIP

Founded in 2013, AIP has gained a reputation for its innovative approach to convertible private debt investing and strives to protect the principal investment while gaining upside market exposure to small cap companies. AIP is one of the top performing credit managers in North America with a focus on the sub $200M market cap segment of the North American Market. A Toronto-based firm of professionals with over 100 years of combined direct lending. private equity and capital markets experience.

For further information, visit https://aipconvertibleprivatedebtfund.com/.

