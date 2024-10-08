Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Dinero Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: DNO) ("Dinero" or the Company) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $330,000.

The flow-through offering will comprise up to 3,300,000 flow-through units, at a price of $0.10 per flow-through unit, for gross proceeds of up to $330,000. Each unit will comprise one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable for the purchase of one additional common share, at a price of $0.10 per share, for a 36-month period. Insiders of the Company will be participating in the financing.

The proceeds from the sale of the flow-through shares will be expended on the company's New Raven property located 15 kilometres southwest of Lillooet, British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DINERO VENTURES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

