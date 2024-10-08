North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced today the addition of Mark Satisky as managing director and chief financial officer. Satisky joins the North Highland team with more than 25 years of experience leading and helping expand high-growth technology and services organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008221387/en/

North Highland welcomes Mark Satisky as Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

In his Atlanta-based role, Satisky will be responsible for the firm's FP&A, Accounting, Legal, and Facilities teams. He will also take a leading role in Corporate Development efforts as the firm continues its journey in making major strides around growth and scale. His expertise in corporate strategy, capital markets, M&A, and corporate finance positions him well to support North Highland's continued expansion.

"We are excited to welcome Mark as our new chief financial officer," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "Mark's extensive background in combining organic and inorganic growth aligns perfectly with our aspirations. His diverse experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we embark on the next chapter of North Highland's journey."

Prior to joining North Highland, Satisky held executive positions at several notable companies, including Momnt, Stord, OSG, and NCR. He began his career at PwC before spending a decade as an investment banker. This varied background has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of financial strategies and growth mechanisms across different industries.

"I'm thrilled to join the North Highland team," Satisky shared. "The firm's reputation for excellence in change and transformation consulting, combined with its ambitious growth plans, presents an exciting opportunity. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to North Highland's continued success and expansion."

Satisky graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., with an undergraduate degree and earned his MBA from Duke University.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. It's how lasting progress is made. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by data and digital expertise unleash untapped potential at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008221387/en/

Contacts:

Courtney James

PR Director

(1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com