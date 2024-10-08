Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
PR Newswire
08.10.2024 14:06 Uhr
Scale Computing Launches SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion to Enable Partner Success With a Free HCI Edge Computing Node

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the launch of its new SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion. The limited-time offer provides new partners with a free hyperconverged edge computing node, empowering them to experience and showcase Scale Computing's industry-leading technology firsthand.

Scale Computing

As hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) rapidly replaces traditional virtualization infrastructure for primary data center computing, edge computing, and virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), businesses increasingly seek innovative solutions to address the challenges and opportunities presented by today's changing market dynamics. The acquisition of VMware by Broadcom has underscored the need for solution providers to find alternative virtualization solutions to position them, and their customers, for success. Scale Computing is a leader in HCI and virtualization solutions, offering unique patented architectures and technologies that are flexible enough to meet business challenges. Through the SC//Fast Track Partner Program, new partners have a unique opportunity to explore and leverage the company's advanced technology with a free hyperconverged edge computing node imaged with Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform), empowering them to deliver exceptional value to their customers.

"We're excited to introduce the SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion as a way to accelerate partner onboarding and time to revenue," said Jeff Ready, CEO & Co-founder of Scale Computing. "We want partners to experience the power of Scale Computing's award-winning SC//Platform technology firsthand and see how it can help them differentiate themselves in the market. We're committed to providing partners with more than just products; we're also offering them the support and resources they need to succeed. By giving new partners a no-cost HCI edge computing node, we're providing them with the tools they need to quickly master our technology and start delivering innovative solutions to their customers."

Combining servers, storage, hypervisor, and backup/disaster recovery into a single appliance, SC//Platform brings simplicity, high availability, and scalability together to replace existing infrastructure simply and affordably. The SC//Fast Track Partner Program enables new partners, including Value-Added Resellers, Managed Service Providers, Systems Integrators, and Technology Distributors, to experience its benefits firsthand. Through the promotion, new partners receive a no-cost HCI edge computing node, equipping them with the sales enablement tools to quickly master the technology, test it, and demonstrate the capabilities of Scale Computing's solutions to their customers. Partners also receive comprehensive support and resources, including access to the company's premier partner sales and technical support, as well as training, sales, and marketing tools to accelerate their sales cycle. Joining the award-winning Scale Computing Partner Program enables partners to expand their portfolio and gain a competitive advantage by offering customers cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the IT landscape.

Sign up to become a Scale Computing partner today and experience the future of virtualization, hyperconvergence, and edge computing. Learn more about the SC//Fast Track Partner Promotion and receive a free hyperconverged edge computing node on the Scale Computing website, or visit us at the Canalys Forums EMEA event October 8th - 10th or at the North America event starting October 22nd to sign up in person.

About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say onGartner Peer Insights,G2, and TrustRadius.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scale-computing-launches-scfast-track-partner-promotion-to-enable-partner-success-with-a-free-hci-edge-computing-node-302269324.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
