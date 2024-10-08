InFlux Technologies Ltd.: InFlux Technologies Launches FluxONE, Pioneering AI Image Generation with FLUX.1 Technology

Powered by FluxAI and Decentralized GPU Network, FluxEdge

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 08, 2024product suite has launched FluxONE, an AI image generation platform powered by FLUX.1 technology, a text-to-image model. Developed by Black Forest Labs, FLUX.1 is the frontrunner in image synthesis technology.

"We're proud to bring the most advanced image technology powered by AI to creators worldwide through FluxONE," said Daz Williams, Chief AI Officer at InFlux Technologies. "Our platform democratizes access to cutting-edge AI image generation, enabling artists, designers and innovators to bring their visions to life with unprecedented speed and accuracy."



Key features of FluxONE include:

Image detail: Produces stunningly crisp and intricate high-fidelity visuals

Prompt adherence: Accurately translates text descriptions into visual representations (average of six seconds per image)

Style diversity: Offers a wide range of artistic and stylistic options

Scene complexity: Handles intricate, wide range and diverse image compositions

Rapid processing: Averages six seconds per image

Gallery: Features a public gallery where users can showcase creations

This powerful generative AI technology has two options. A free plan lets you create 10 images each month. There is also a paid plan that allows for 300 images for just $5 a month.

FluxONE is just one component of FluxAI, which also allows users to engage in AI chat, the world's first decentralized GPU compute network, hosts this suite of AI functionalities and provides 90% of the capabilities of major competitors at a fraction of the cost. Users can access these innovative tools now at fluxai.app .

By using FluxAI on FluxEdge, users tap into the benefits of decentralized GPU computing. FluxEdge offers a scalable and affordable compute resources compared to traditional cloud solutions. It gives access to advanced AI tools at a lower cost.

About FluxAI

FluxAI is a cutting-edge AI solution powered by FluxEdge, a decentralized GPU compute network that delivers scalable AI services at reduced costs. By merging various AI functions into one cohesive platform, FluxAI simplifies access to powerful AI technologies. Learn more about FluxAI and FluxONE here: https://fluxai.app .



About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) is powering a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world's largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.runonflux.com .



Media Contact:

Shannon Blood

Senior Director of Marketing and Branding

shannon@runonflux.com

+1 208.216.9180

Assets:





[Montage of Images created using FluxONE]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/131bf9db-1258-4e49-8aaf-0a893b9a7825