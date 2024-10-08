Hardman & Co Research

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): NB: adding value in attractive co-investment sector



08-Oct-2024 / 13:10 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): NB: adding value in attractive co-investment sector In our initiation , we highlighted that NBPE is uniquely focused in the co-investment sector of PE. Our report underlined why this sector has especially appealing return, cashflow, asset selection, risk management, and GP access characteristics. In this note, we review how the manager, NB, adds value in this attractive market. Inter alia, NB has i) the resources to understand the investee company dynamics, ii) excellent GP relationships and iii) experience/skills that add value to the GPs. Its success is evidenced by the growing deal flow in a subdued PE market. Also, NB is focused on the mid-market, which, in our view, has more value creation options than large deals. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nbpe-nb-adding-value-in-attractive-co-investment-sector/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co 9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ

