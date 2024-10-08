Heswall, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - John Knight Glass, a leading manufacturer and supplier of bespoke glazing solutions throughout the UK, is excited to announce the release of its new structural glazing range. Having experienced a 100% increase in interest in their structural glazing products, the new range has been developed to cater for the evident growth in demand for these products. Taking inspiration from commercial glazing while enhancing the overall thermal properties of the glass, the new range is perfect for both new build and home renovation applications, ensuring it is suitable for the domestic market. The range features five new core products and a custom design service for bespoke projects.





The new range features Oriel Windows, Glass Corners, Glass Tunnels, Frameless Windows, and Custom Roof Lights. Designed with architects in mind, the latest range of structural glass products enables architects to think of glass as a building material that can be used instead of traditional building materials such as stone or timber, as opposed to the more traditional use within window and door frames.

Thanks to the large, continuous glass panels that can be used with structural glazing, the products offer a fantastic way to add architectural interest to an existing home or new development and promise to flood any space with abundant natural light.

The entire range can be supplied with triple-glazed panels, which achieve a centre pane U-value of 1.0 W/m2K. The universal frame system includes a 10-year guarantee and a 5-year warranty on all glass panes, ensuring homeowners' confidence in their new product. Designed and manufactured in Merseyside, UK, all products are made to order due to the bespoke nature of structural glass. They are available for supply only or supply and installation throughout the UK.

The range has been designed to simplify the manufacturing process of structural glazing products, helping to lower the overall cost and pass on savings to the customer. It results from many years of experience designing and manufacturing bespoke glazing installations, having to piece together products from various manufacturers to create structural glass products that can work. With their aluminium frame system that can be configured to suit any project, they are now a one-stop shop for all structural glazing needs.

About John Knight Glass

John Knight Glass has been manufacturing and installing quality Steel, Alu-clad, Aluminium, Timber, Timber Alternative and UPVC windows, doors and roof lights, as well as designing and installing all glass structural glazing throughout the North West since 1984.

With a large showroom in Heswall, UK, they have a wide range of glazing products on display, including options for all budgets, from bespoke premium products to cost-effective but still excellent-quality options. The showroom is one of the largest in the UK and a must-visit for anyone planning a unique building project.

