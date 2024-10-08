EBD Group: The Global Biopharma Community is Now Actively Partnering for BIO-Europe 2024

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / The 30th annual BIO-Europe, the premier partnering conference for the global biopharmaceutical industry, is set to take place November 4-6, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Partnering is in full swing with meeting requests showing an impressive 61% increase compared to the same point last year, while scheduled meetings have surged by a remarkable 96%. On top of one-to-one meetings, the event will cater to the needs of the entire value chain, with world-class workshops and panels, innovative company presentations, an active exhibition, and a variety of networking opportunities making this event an unrivalled forum for companies to meet and do business.

Celebrating 30 years of pioneering partnerships and life science innovation, this year's BIO-Europe program is inspired by the Swedish approach: an openness to collaboration to advance innovation in the life science industry.

Monday, November 4 will feature "Money Money Money": Building a robust venture ecosystem for the next generation of innovations. This panel will delve into strategies of how to strengthen the European venture ecosystem in order to support future life science breakthroughs. Industry leaders, including corporate and financial venture capitalists, will discuss strategies to secure funding and ensure a healthy pipeline of innovations. Moderated by Melanie Senior (Nature, Evaluate, IN VIVO), panellists will include Laura Lane (Eli Lilly & Co), Mårten Steen (HealthCap), Nick Williams (Medicxi), Lars Gredsted (Lundbeckfonden), and Karl Naegler (Sofinnova Partners).

Tuesday will kick off with "Keep This Fire Burning": Innovate or acquire? Strategic choices for filling pharma pipelines, which will explore the choices large pharmaceutical companies face as they navigate patent expirations and innovation gaps. This panel will discuss varying approaches to fill their pipelines: Do they focus on internal innovation or pursue acquisitions? Featuring experts from leading pharma companies like Chiesi, Novartis, Bayer, Ipsen, and Johnson & Johnson, the session will provide valuable insights into the decision-making processes driving partnerships, M&A, and innovation strategies critical to sustaining long-term industry growth and competitiveness.

The program on Tuesday will continue with "I've Been Waiting for You": Rise of novel cardiometabolic therapies, highlighting the transformative developments in therapies targeting cardiometabolic diseases, a major global health challenge. With BioAge Labs' recent IPO signalling its rising influence, this panel is particularly timely. Discussions will focus on breakthrough innovations in treating age-related and cardiometabolic conditions, featuring insights from key industry players. This session promises to explore cutting-edge research and development that could reshape the future of healthcare and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Subsequent topics will dive into the rich history of past partnerships, deals, and innovations over the last three decades, and envision the future of the next 30 years, to shape the future of life sciences.

BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

