Announced at Riverbed EMPOWEREDx, Riverbed Extends Observability to Peripheral Devices with Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi Technologies to Improve the User Experience

Riverbed, the leader in AI observability, today announced Riverbed Aternity for Intel® Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi-a new solution that for the first time combines observability into connected devices configured with Intel Thunderbolt and Intel Wi-Fi technologies. The solution combines Aternity's advanced analytics and powerful visibility into user experience with the Intel Connectivity Analytics software development kit (SDK) that provides below-the-OS telemetry for devices with Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies. The solution extends visibility beyond the PC or laptop, enabling IT teams to deliver a better digital experience for end users.

Powered by Intel Connectivity Analytics*, the observability solution for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies is the first third-party module available as part of the Riverbed Unified Agent, which enables organizations to confront agent fatigue challenges by allowing IT teams to capture more data without the need to add more agents.

"I'm thrilled to announce at EMPOWEREDx the next chapter in Riverbed's partnership with Intel," said Dave Donatelli, CEO of Riverbed. "Today, we're unveiling a first-of-its-kind solution to expand observability beyond the PC into connected devices with Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies, providing IT teams with new levels of visibility across the device ecosystem that will enhance digital experiences for millions of employees. With this innovation, we're addressing the "black box" effect where IT is left guessing and relying on manual troubleshooting. This co-developed solution furthers Riverbed's market-leading AI-powered Digital Experience Platform, which provides full-fidelity observability data across the entire IT landscape-devices, networks, apps, end-user experience, and into blind spots including cloud, mobile devices and Zero Trust architectures."

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Riverbed, driving innovation that transforms the IT landscape," said Eric McLaughlin, Vice President and General Manager of the Connectivity Solutions Group at Intel. "By integrating Intel Connectivity Analytics technology with Riverbed's analytics and telemetry, we're enhancing observability and changing the way organizations manage performance for devices with Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies. Together, we are empowering IT teams with the insights they need to optimize digital experiences, quickly resolve issues before they impact end users, and better navigate the complexities of modern digital environments."

Transforming IT Management and Employee Experience

Today, a large majority of enterprise work happens on laptops and desktops with Intel processors, and Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies have become essential for high-performance computing-whether in data-intensive industries or for daily office and remote work. Employees globally rely on Thunderbolt to connect peripheral devices like keyboards, monitors, storage, and cameras, and they use Wi-Fi everywhere-from home to airports to corporate offices. While many organizations use end-user device management tools like Riverbed Aternity to see what is happening across laptops and PCs, they don't have real-time visibility into the performance of connected devices with Intel Thunderbolt or Wi-Fi technologies.

Aternity for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi solutions addresses this challenge faced by IT teams in managing the increasing complexity of enterprise connectivity environments. With this new module powered by Intel Connectivity Analytics, organizations can now proactively monitor and resolve connectivity performance, configuration, and other issues, while also ensuring a seamless user experience for employees relying on high-performance devices.

Key Features of Riverbed Aternity for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi Technologies:

Telemetry Source:?The new module is powered by the Intel Connectivity Analytics SDK which enables deep analysis of critical metrics, events, and configuration data from employee devices configured with Intel Thunderbolt and Intel Wi-Fi solutions. The module works together with the Riverbed Aternity End User Experience (EUE) solution to deliver enhanced Digital Employee Experience (DEX) capabilities.

Advanced Analytics and Automation:?Riverbed Aternity's solution includes a suite of capabilities specifically tailored to address employee experience use cases related to Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi. Key components include:

Unique Dashboards: Intuitive dashboards display real-time events, issues, and relevant data for quick insights.

A set of automated remediations address identified issues, including driver updates, firmware corrections and network optimizations, improving resolution times and user satisfaction.

"To effectively deliver consistently great digital experiences to all employees, operations teams need more granular levels of observability. Riverbed, in collaboration with Intel, now offers organizations the ability to extend their observability to connected devices with Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi technologies via a third party module in the Riverbed Unified Agent," stated Bob Laliberte, principal analyst at theCUBE Research. "Armed with more comprehensive information, organizations can proactively manage user experiences across a broader range of devices, drive higher levels of productivity, and accelerate troubleshooting activities. As more organizations support the modern workforce regardless of location, it will also be critical to ensure simplified connectivity and consistently positive experiences."

Riverbed Aternity A Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Digital Employee Experience Tools (DEX)

With this new connectivity module, Aternity is the first DEX solution to leverage unparalleled visibility into Thunderbolt peripheral devices and PCs with Intel Wi-Fi. Aternity delivers AI-enabled insights based on real end-user experience data and high-fidelity telemetry. Aternity solutions provide crucial insights into performance metrics, measuring click-to-render times and linking device health directly to application performance within the framework of essential business processes. In May, Riverbed launched Aternity Mobile, a first-of-its-kind mobile monitoring tool that identifies digital experience performance issues on enterprise-provided mobile devices and enables IT to take targeted remediation actions. Riverbed was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Employee Experience Tools (DEX) for its Aternity solution.

The Aternity for Intel Thunderbolt and Wi-Fi solution will be available on a limited basis in Q4 2024, with general availability in Q1 2025. For more information, please visit https://www.riverbed.com/intel/

Learn more about Intel® Connectivity Analytics at www.intel.com/ICA-Program

About Riverbed

Riverbed, the leader in AI observability, helps organizations optimize their user's experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed's open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 we are empowering next-generation digital experiences. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

