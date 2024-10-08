Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation CEO Appoints Pauline Gourdie as Chief of Staff

Accomplished business leader with extensive experience at Fortune 500 Companies will drive Dalrada's global success by enhancing operational efficiency.

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) ("Dalrada," "the Company"), announced today that Pauline Gourdie has been appointed Chief of Staff by the CEO and Chairman, Brian Bonar, to aid in streamlining the Company's operations and increase growth opportunities through effective business leadership.

"Pauline will serve as an instrumental member of my senior team, providing global strategic counsel and operational support," according to Bonar. "With an impressive history of guiding successful teams around the world, I'm confident she'll be able to collaborate with our staff across all levels to target specific areas of improvement and help direct progress."

Gourdie brings a wealth of international experience to Dalrada. Additionally, her previous roles at IBM and Lenovo primed her for this particular role with the Company. She was instrumental in establishing manufacturing and fulfillment centers throughout Europe and the rest of the world, aligning with Dalrada's immediate and long-term growth goals.

With Dalrada's existing presence in California, Texas, Spain, Scotland, the United Kingdom, France, and North Africa, Gourdie's global experience will further accelerate the Company's global strategies in those locations and beyond.

"I'm looking forward to making an immediate impact to help this organization reach its full potential," said Gourdie. "We'll work together to streamline our efforts and enact efficiencies that will allow us to secure opportunities that I know will propel Dalrada to the next level."

Pauline Gourdie, Dalrada's new Chief of Staff

As Chief of Staff, Gourdie's primary roles will include assisting in strategic planning, operational oversight, project coordination, and crisis management. She will also work to enhance collaboration and communication throughout the organization.

Gourdie currently serves as the Vice Chair of Dalrada Financial Corporation's Board of Directors. She is also the owner and CEO of CSL Staffing, a San Diego-based recruitment and staffing company, and is the President of Bandy Canyon Ranch Corp.

As a dedicated advocate of the local community, she has served on numerous committees and boards, and her passionate involvement with Palomar Health over the last four years shows her commitment to community health.

Gourdie has extensive knowledge of supply chain management, customer and relationship management, recruitment and development, and possesses over 20 years of dedicated experience managing individuals and teams. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations and an Employment Law Professional Certificate from Cornell University.

Gourdie's roles and responsibilities as Dalrada's Chief of Staff are effective immediately.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation(OTCQB:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and services in the Clean Energy and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications, and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy, which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, particularly statements relating to cost reductions and the anticipated pre-tax savings from the cost reduction program, restructuring costs, footprint rationalization, simplifying and streamlining our operations, reducing complexity, enhancing the speed of decision-making, leveraging our sourcing capabilities and the timing of implementation and completion of the cost reduction program, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside the Company's control and actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

