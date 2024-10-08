Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.10.2024
WKN: 857949 | ISIN: US9497461015 | Ticker-Symbol: NWT
Tradegate
08.10.24
15:06 Uhr
52,60 Euro
+0,51
+0,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,4252,4915:55
52,3752,5215:55
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wells Fargo: Conservation Corps North Bay Ushers Expanded Youth and Environmental Services Into Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Conservation Corps North Bay's (CCNB) new facility in Sonoma County will be unveiled to partners, donors, and community members in October's Grand Opening, highlighting its larger capacity for storage of recyclables, easier access for corpsmembers, and increased reach of its natural resources services.

With support from funders such as Cal Recycle, Wells Fargo, REDF, Ginnie and Peter Haas Jr., and The William G. Irwin Charity Foundation, CCNB purchased and is making renovations to a 25,000-square-foot building at 3555 Airway Dr. off Industrial Dr. in North Santa Rosa, which is accessible by walking or biking and close to public transportation routes.

Since the move began in March of this year, the new building represents more capacity for CCNB's Zero Waste program to expand their E-waste, mattress, and other recycling collection efforts, and the ability to provide more fire fuel reduction, flood prevention, and trail restoration services across Sonoma County.

"We are grateful to all who have been involved in making this vision a reality. In the six months since we made this move, we have seen immediate increases in recycling drop offs, quantity of field projects, and number of local young adults applying for our program. We can't wait to welcome more as our capacity continues to grow."
-Angel Minor, CEO

About Conservation Corps North Bay
Conservation Corps North Bay (CCNB) is a paid job training program that helps young adults navigate barriers to achieve their career goals. CCNB's mission is to develop youth and conserve natural resources for a resilient, sustainable, and equitable community. You can learn more at www.ccnorthbay.org.

Anastasia Pryor, Director of Development and Communications

apryor@ccnorthbay.org

(415) 763-3105

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
