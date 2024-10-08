Chandler strengthens the AiresAthletes campaign, reinforcing the importance of EMF protection to enhance recovery and overall well-being*

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cutting-edge technology designed to protect against electromagnetic radiation and optimize human health, today announced a partnership with dynamic UFC Lightweight title contender Michael Chandler. Chandler will promote the company's EMF protection technology that safeguards against radiation from wireless technologies and enhances recovery and overall well-being.*

Chandler joins Canada basketball star RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors, 6-time NHL All-Star John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, UFC Flyweight Maycee "The Future" Barber, and NFL Legend Tiki Barber as AiresAthletes brand ambassadors.

Global League Alliances

Aires Tech is pioneering the application of EMF-neutralizing technology to athletic performance and recovery. Elite athletes have embraced the benefits of Aires Tech's Lifetune products, particularly for their role in enhancing physiological performance through EMF modulation. Partnering with Michael Chandler will further fuel Aires' brand awareness and sales growth by deepening its connection to the more than 700 million UFC fans. Aires Tech has also inked global brand partnerships with the WWE and Canada Basketball.

AiresAthletes Campaign

The Company's AiresAthletes campaign connects the Aires brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers. Chandler will appear in programming and content to engage athletes and UFC fans, highlighting his personal experiences with Aires' technology.

"Michael's holistic approach to training and recovery has enabled him to become one of the best MMA fighters in the world," said Josh Bruni, CEO of Aires Tech. "He searches for every gain, every advantage and Aires' technology provides an edge in the Octagon by boosting his performance and overall well-being."

"I'm always looking for an edge and constantly pushing myself beyond what I think I'm capable of" said Chandler. "Aires has become a key part of that process for me. It's not just about how hard I train; it's about being mindful of what I expose my body to. Aires provides that extra layer of protection, helping me stay at my peak, especially as I get ready for UFC 309 at the Garden."

As part of the deal, Aires Tech receives name-image-likeness (NIL) rights, content production for Company marketing and advertising over the next 12 months, social media posts that directly engage Chandler's nearly 3 million social media followers, use and demo of Aires products and event appearances and PR on behalf of the brand.

Michael Chandler will face Charles Oliveira in the co-main event at UFC 309 on November 16 at Madison Square Garden where Aires Tech will be activating a unique fan experience.

For more information about the partnership, the AiresAthletes campaign and Aires' innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com/.

