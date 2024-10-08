Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of a specialized consultant, who will support the immediate development of the feasibility study for the implementation of the Company's planned solar glass plant in Camaçari, in the State of Bahia, Brazil.

Mr. Joel Rovaris Ferrari, a Brazilian citizen, is a seasoned industrial manager in the sectors of solar energy, ceramics and industrial chemistry. He graduated with a degree in Ceramics Technology and has an MBA in Personnel Management, Business Administration and Marketing Management. He is also attending further specialization in Materials Engineering and Production Engineering.

Mr. Ferari has more than 25 years of experience including implementation of zero-base industrial projects, with particular focus on developing the supply chain logistics and staffing. Such projects have included a solar panel assembly plant and porcelain / ceramic tile plants throughout the Northeast region of Brazil.

The Company has secured Joel's consulting services with an immediate focus on gathering the necessary information regarding cost of supplies, energy, labor and raw materials in the region of Camaçari, supporting the calculation of the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for the Company's solar glass manufacturing plant, being developed in partnership with HORN Glass Industries (Germany).

This consulting hire will support Homerun's Phase 3 Business Plan Roadmap and is in line with the commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the parties. Securing Joel as a consultant will be instrumental toward the goal of adding vertical markets value to the Belmonte High Purity Silica Sand asset.

"Joel is an invaluable resource for Homerun, bringing a skillset that is extremely useful at this stage of our industrial development. He is also a great personality and having him in the team is going to be a great pleasure," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

"Homerun comes with an innovative and inspiring project, adding the potential of Bahia's natural resources, and aiming to meet a growing demand for raw materials for clean and renewable energy sources. With the skills and experiences acquired, and together with the committed team at Homerun, this project will be a success, completing an important milestone for Brazil and the world," stated Joel Ferari.

About Homerun Resources (https://homerunresources.com/)

Homerun is focused on the development of industrial materials and technologies that will contribute to meeting the world's clean energy and climate goals. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HMR.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225960

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.