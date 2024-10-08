Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro's Airborne Response Subsidiary Mobilized Under Drone Emergency Services Contract in Anticipation of Category 4 Hurricane Milton's Florida Landfall

Hurricane Milton Follows on the Heels of Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 Storm, the Second Deadliest U.S. Hurricane in 50 years Causing Between $225 Billion and $250 Billion in Estimated Damage and Economic Losses

Airborne Response Recently Extended its Multi-Year Contract with Florida's Largest Electric Utility Using Drones to Provide Aerial Intelligence for Damage Assessment and Power Restoration

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in aerial imagery processing, today announced that its Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions® subsidiary, Airborne Response (Airborne), has been mobilized by Florida's largest power utility operator under an emergency services contract in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.

Airborne is mobilizing its uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) teams as Florida's Governor has declared a widespread state of emergency for 51 of Florida's 67 counties. Airborne has over 120 pilots trained and ready to respond in the aftermath of a hurricane landfall. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening impacts to Florida's gulf coast, including high winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall which could cause flash flooding. Under a recently extended multi-year contract, Airborne Response's flight teams will utilize UAS to assess the condition of Florida's power lines and poles to assist utility restoration crews responding to storm damage. Airborne Response's drone services have supported disaster response efforts in Florida for nearly a decade, completing over 500 drone flights on behalf of enterprise customers during relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Ian, generating nearly $1 million in revenue at that time.

"This year's hurricane season has been highly active, with storms forming and intensifying rapidly, posing major challenges for emergency response teams. Over the past few months, we have significantly expanded our rapid response crews as we prepare for threats like Hurricane Milton and to support our critical infrastructure partners and customers," said Christopher Todd, President of Airborne Response.

"Our priority is the safety of all those who may be affected by Hurricane Milton," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "This storm is expected to have a significant impact on communities and infrastructure across Florida and we are prepared to help support recovery efforts with our rapid response teams. Our thoughts are with everyone in the storm's path and we are committed to helping restore critical services as quickly and safely as possible."

Airborne Response customers include leading energy, telecommunications, and insurance firms located across Florida. Its flight teams utilize sUAS to help assess the condition of Florida's power grid and evaluate storm damage to Florida residences. It also conducts other emergency and disaster flight services to enable a swift response to severe weather incidents such as rapidly intensifying major hurricanes impacting critical infrastructure. Airborne Response is currently onboarding new customers for on-demand disaster drone flight services throughout the Southern U.S.

For more information about Airborne Response, please visit airborneresponse.com.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is the premier provider of Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions®, capturing aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response serves industry and government customers in the critical infrastructure, emergency services, and disaster response sectors. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Inc., a U.S. safety and security solutions dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: http://airborneresponse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

