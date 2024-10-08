Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2024) - E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from the 2024 exploration program on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec.

Highlights include:

Discovery of new zones of graphite mineralization defined by a number of high grade grab samples including a high of 37% Cg (Graphitic Carbon). Samples from advanced exploration targets return 13.2% Cg, 16.65% Cg, 17.55% Cg, and a high of 30.0 % Cg. Concentrate grades of 96.5% Cg and 96.4% Cg were attained from 2 advanced exploration targets.

James Cross, President and CEO of E-Power commented: The early stage exploration work completed during the 2024 exploration season has clearly demonstrated the graphite potential of our northern claims. The second phase of prospecting has extended extended mineralized trends coincident with conductors derived from airborne surveys and has discovered new zones. We anticipate implementing an aggressive program in 2025 to follow up and advance these discoveries and demonstrate the large tonnage potential of the property. Work on our advanced targets on the southern claims has returned Cg grades consistent with, and above, the district average Cg resource grade and graphite concentrates grades up to 96.5% Cg.

Early Stage Exploration

Early stage exploration completed during the 2024 exploration season was focused on evaluating selected conductors and conductor trends on the northern part of the property derived from interpretation of the Company's airborne electromagnetic survey completed in 2022. Exploration during Phase 1 of the program resulted in the discovery of high grade graphitic metasedimentary rocks coincident with 3 conductor trends (see news release dated August 1, 2024). Geological and geophysical prospecting completed during Phase 2 of the early stage exploration program successfully extended mineralized trends and discovered additional graphite mineralization coincident with previously untested targets, Forty-four samples were taken during Phase 2, 38 of which returned analyses greater than 1% Cg, 22 returned values greater than 5% Cg, and 13 samples returned Cg values greater than 15%. The location of the 2024 early stage exploration area is indicated in Map 1 and the results are presented in Map 2.





Map 1: Tetepisca Graphite District VTEM Conductivity Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/225869_2b8ca6fef4b81abe_002full.jpg

Advanced Exploration and Evaluation

E-Power has prioritized 3 graphite showings located on the southern part of the Tetepisca property for advanced exploration and evaluation. During the 2024 campaign a total of 1,037 kilograms (1.037 tonnes) comprising four bulk samples from three graphite showings (2 samples taken from the Graphi West target area) were collected (locations of showings indicated on Map 1). Field duplicates, consisting of 2 to 3 kg taken from each of the bulk sample excavation sites, returned Cg values that are consistent with and above the average resource Cg grade in the Tetepisca district (approximately 14% Cg). The results are presented in the table below. Work in progress on these samples includes mineralogy studies utilizing reflected and transmitted light petrography and a Scanning Electron Microscope and metallurgical test work. Preliminary mineralogy results document the common occurrence of large to jumbo size graphite flakes which are free of inclusions. Results of metallurgical test work include Graphite concentrate grades of 96.5 % from the Syndicate showing and 96.4% from the Captain Cosmos showing.





Map 2: North Tetepisca Target Area



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9160/225869_2b8ca6fef4b81abe_003full.jpg

Table 1: Cg Results from Advanced targets and comparison with historical results

Graphite Showing

(sample) Historical Result Field Duplicate Sample Wt. C Graphitic C % kg % Captain Cosmos 29.07 2.46 30.00 Syndicate 12.00 2.44 13.20 Graphi West A 19.80 2.56 17.55 Graphi West B not previously sampled 2.48 16.65

About the Tetepisca Property

The Tetepisca Property is located approximately 220 km north of the town of Baie-Comeau in the North Shore Region of Québec. The property consists of 230 claims covering an area of approximately 12,620 hectares within the emerging Tetepisca Graphite District ("TGD"). The TGD is an active graphite exploration and development district with delineated measured and indicated resources in excess of 120 Mt at an average grade of approximately 14% Cg. The Company's Tetepisca property is strategically located over continuous bedrock conductive horizons that are known and interpreted to be due to graphite and which hold significant potential to host flake graphite resources. The intersection of graphite in our 2023 drilling and the results of our 2024 exploration program to date confirms the Company's exploration model and provides the basis for continued exploration and evaluation.

Qualified Person

Jamie Lavigne, P. Geo, Vice President Exploration and Director for E-Power is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About E-Power

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec Corporation based in Montréal and focused on battery minerals exploration in Québec. The Company is currently advancing two projects; the Tetepisca property, located in the North Shore region of the Province and the Turgeon property located in the Abitibi region adjacent to the Ontario border. The Company's priority target is flake graphite on the Tetepsica Property. The Turgeon property is located in the prolific Abitibi gold and base metal mining district and the Company is evaluating Turgeon primarily for its copper-zinc and gold potential.

For more information about E-Power Resources Inc. please visit the Company website at: e-powerresources.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225869

SOURCE: E-Power Resources