Rally OurBus Announces New Bus Route Connecting Morgantown and Washington D.C.

OurBus is offering WVU and Frostburg State students and families convenient and affordable trips to and from campus, restoring vital transportation links shuttered during the pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / The revolutionary Mass Mobility as a Service company is announcing the launch of a new OurBus route, providing a vital connection between Morgantown, home of West Virginia University, and the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

With service on Fridays, Sundays, and holidays, OurBus is providing students with an affordable and convenient way to visit friends and family or to allow out-of-town guests to visit college campuses for a weekend.

The strategic route includes stops in Frostburg, Maryland-home to Frostburg State University-as well as the population centers of Hagerstown, Maryland, Tysons, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, before its Washington destination.

"This is a route that should have been started several years ago," said Axel Hellman, co-founder of Rally OurBus. "Despite having a major university, Morgantown is not an easy place to get to."

"There has been no regularly scheduled transportation between Morgantown and Washington since another transit company shut down the route during the COVID-19 pandemic," Hellman said. "That has left the Morgantown region a virtual transit desert, with no rail service, limited airline service and long, circuitous bus routes through other cities."

The Morgantown stop is conveniently located at Mountaineer Station, providing seamless connections to various locations at West Virginia University via the Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system. The Washington stop is equally convenient at the Foggy Bottom metro station. The full Morgantown-Washington trip takes four hours and 15 minutes and tickets cost $75.

OurBus provides service using Mercedes Sprinter vans or high-end coaches depending on the level of ridership, with comfortable reclining seats, complimentary bottled water, free Wi-Fi and power outlets, and a sanitized restroom.

The new service is live, and tickets can now be booked via the OurBus app on iOS or Android or online at www.ourbus.com.

About Rally

Rally is a bus rideshare company with a platform that creates on-demand bus trips across many U.S. cities, Canada, and other countries. Riders generate a trip or choose from one of the many crowdsourced trips. Whether for a concert, a sporting event or a festival, Rally unites passionate people, making the journey part of the event-day experience.

OurBus uses AI to create regularly scheduled intercity services, with more than 150 stops in the northeast United States and Canada with plans to expand internationally. The company competes with legacy incumbent bus companies on these routes by applying technology and business innovations to regional transportation.

Rally OurBus creates economic innovations to bring new business to local bus companies and promote a greener, safer form of travel. Its Mass Mobility as a Service combines technology and business model innovations in the bus industry. Rally is disrupting the mode of transportation that moves more people than any other. Its new intercity routes for regional transport and crowdfunding address surge demand travel by converting private car users to shared bus riders.

