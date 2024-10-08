2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: Florida New Home Industry Leaders Save Lives With New Benefit House Project

HomeAid Orlando, Commence Logistics, Dan Grieb Home to Sell, 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and More Team Up to Fight Homelessness

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Multiple leaders in Florida's new home industry have teamed up to build a benefit home in Brevard County that supports Central Floridians experiencing or at risk for homelessness.

The benefit home is a project by HomeAid Orlando in which a home builder and their trade partners - such as roofers and tilers - provide products, services and expertise to build a home for sale. The proceeds from the home sale are used to support HomeAid Orlando's fight against homelessness.

"What makes the contributions of these companies so generous is that they're choosing to give back to their community by using their expertise, labor, materials and relationships in the building community to support their local community," said HomeAid Orlando Grants and Development Manager Therese Murphy. "It's a beautiful thing to witness companies decide to help their neighbors who are struggling by volunteering to donate or discount their products and labor."

Several companies have contributed to this project, including:

- Commence Logistics, building captain

- ProFormance Builder Solutions, roof donation

- 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, who donated an industry-leading new home warranty that includes seven years of structural coverage

- Dan Grieb Home to Sell and Dan Grieb Concierge Warranty Services, who listed and will sell the home

"What makes this project special is that it's our community coming together - builders, subcontractors, real estate professionals - all contributing their skills to make a lasting difference," said Dan Grieb, founder and CEO of Dan Grieb Home to Sell. "We're not just building a house; we're building a legacy of compassion and care."

The benefit home listed on Oct. 3 ( view it here ) and includes 2-10 New Home Warranty coverage beginning the day it sells. The funds from the sale will support causes related to homelessness, such as survivors of sex trafficking, young people aging out of foster care and disabled veterans.

"Doing the right thing is one of 2-10's company values, and we're proud of Seth Lewis, 2-10's Risk Management Specialist, for pursuing this opportunity to give back," said Sue Sichler, HomeAid national board member and national vice president of sales at 2-10. "Providing 2-10's industry-leading warranty administration is a tangible example of how 2-10 gives back to the communities we care about."

If you're an expert in Florida's new home building industry who wants to get involved in future benefit home projects, visit www.homeaidorlando.org/benefit-home or call Grants and Development Manager Therese Murphy at 689-254-3856.

About 2-10

Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

