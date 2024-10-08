UnDesto AI: Trailblazing Latina CEO Myra Roldan Named Finalist in Two Categories for the 2024 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Tech Visionary Recognized for Groundbreaking Work in AI and Innovation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Myra Roldan, a Puerto Rican tech visionary and founder of UnDesto AI, has been named a finalist in two prestigious categories for the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business: Woman of the Year - Technology and Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Technology. The Stevie® Awards, recognized globally as the top honors for women professionals, celebrate outstanding achievements by women executives and entrepreneurs.





Myra Roldan, Stevie Awards Finalist 2024

Myra Roldan, AI Technologist and finalist for the prestigious Stevie® Awards, recognized for her outstanding achievements in technology.





The winners will be announced during a gala ceremony on Nov. 8, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City, which will be broadcast live to a worldwide audience.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards in both categories. As a Puerto Rican woman in AI, I'm driven by a vision of pushing the boundaries of technology while making AI equitable and accessible to everyone - especially underserved communities," said Roldan. "These nominations represent the collaborative work of my amazing team at UnDesto AI, and I'm excited for the future we're building together."

About Myra Roldan

Myra Roldan is a pioneer in AI and disruptive technologies, known for her deep expertise in AI implementation and her passion for advancing diversity and inclusion in tech. As one of LinkedIn's Top Artificial Intelligence Voices, TEDx speaker, and global AI advocate, she has inspired thousands at conferences worldwide. Through her leadership at UnDesto AI, Roldan has helped organizations innovate, improve efficiency, and adopt ethical AI strategies.

In 2024, Roldan launched initiatives in collaboration with over 50 U.S. colleges to democratize AI education and has trained more than 1,000 adults in AI literacy. Her decade-long involvement with the Technovation Challenge has empowered girls aged 10-18 to tackle real-world problems with AI, fostering the next generation of women in tech.

About the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier honors for women entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals. This year, over 1,500 entries from 36 countries competed in more than 100 categories. Finalists were selected by an international panel of business leaders, with winners to be announced during a gala event on Nov. 8, 2024.

About UnDesto AI

Founded by Myra Roldan, UnDesto AI is a leader in AI implementation, offering innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape. UnDesto AI's mission is to make AI technology accessible, ethical, and beneficial to all. The company has been instrumental in shaping educational frameworks adopted by organizations and institutions worldwide.

For more information on Myra Roldan and UnDesto AI, visit www.undesto.ai.

