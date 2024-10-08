Katherine Brahan: Kelly Keegan Joins Qr8 Health as Chief Commercial Officer

Keegan to Lead Strategic Growth and Drive AI-Enabled Innovation in Digital Cognitive Health Solutions

CLEVELAND, OH / October 8, 2024 / Qr8 Health announced the appointment of Kelly Keegan as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Keegan brings more than 30 years of experience as a dynamic and entrepreneurial leader in the healthcare industry. His career is marked by significant contributions to building and expanding organizations in developing healthcare markets.





Kelly Keegan

Kelly Keegan, Qr8 Health CCO





In his new role, Keegan will oversee commercial operations and lead strategic growth initiatives, driving the continued expansion of the company's innovative digital cognitive health solutions. With extensive experience collaborating with payers, providers, and health systems, Keegan is well-prepared to lead Qr8 Health's efforts. His focus will be on delivering first-of-its-kind, AI-enabled cognitive care tools that transform how patients with dementia are managed and create new revenue opportunities across multiple healthcare channels.

Keegan's background includes senior roles at The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, PrescribeWellness, Xerox Health, and Anthem BCBS, where he focused on growth strategies and the development of healthcare solutions that empower patients and providers alike. His passion for improving individual lives through innovative healthcare solutions aligns perfectly with Qr8 Health's mission to transform cognitive assessment and care delivery through Qr8 Cognition Suite.

"I am truly excited to join Qr8 Health at such a crucial time," Keegan said. "Our innovative digital solutions are transforming cognitive care, and I'm eager to expand our impact across healthcare organizations looking to elevate patient outcomes and unlock new revenue streams. By driving forward-thinking innovation, we will not only enhance clinical results for patients affected by dementia but also ensure the long-term viability and growth of healthcare systems."

Vincent Owens, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qr8 Health, said, "Kelly's leadership will be instrumental in advancing the company's mission and positioning Qr8 Health for continued growth. His proven track record and deep understanding of healthcare markets make him an invaluable addition to our team. I am confident his guidance will help us redefine the standard for digital cognitive assessment and care."

With Keegan leading commercial operations and partnership acquisition, Qr8 Health is poised to expand its footprint and continue providing top-tier cognitive solutions that help healthcare providers deliver better patient outcomes and support both value-based care and fee-for-service practice models.

About Qr8 Health

Founded in 2016, Qr8 Health provides innovative digital solutions to improve early detection, diagnosis, and management of cognitive and neurological conditions. Our flagship asset, Qr8 Cognition Suite, developed with Cleveland Clinic, integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows, providing an end-to-end care solution for early assessment to ongoing management of the patient. The platform's AI-enhanced capabilities align care plans with patient needs, helping both patients and providers navigate potential high-risk conditions with evidence-based strategies.

For more information, visit qr8health.com.

