Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Selected By Tier 1 International VoIP Provider Symbio To Support Its Rapid Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Crexendo ® , Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced its partnership with Symbio, a subsidiary of Aussie Broadband Group (ASX: ABB ), to launch AdvancedPBX, a groundbreaking cloud based communications solution. This innovative solution is built on Crexendo's NetSapiens platform which recently surpassed 5 million global users and is the third largest, and fastest growing software platform in North America, according to Frost & Sullivan. Crexendo's software platform is growing at nearly twice the rate of the two largest platform providers in the UCaaS industry. Crexendo's NetSapiens platform is designed to empower service providers with a fast, scalable, and feature-rich system that can be configured in minutes, not days.

Symbio's AdvancedPBX will utilize Crexendo's cutting-edge NetSapiens platform to deliver a suite of communication features, including advanced contact center capabilities and AI-driven smart call transcription. It is provisioned through Telcoinabox's operations and business support systems, streamlining deployment and management resulting in the ability to turn up service in 5 minutes.

"Our collaboration with Symbio's Telcoinabox utilizing the NetSapiens platform is a game-changer, exemplifying our 'telco in a box' vision. This groundbreaking solution not only delivers a complete, ready-to-deploy system in minutes but also underscores our success by empowering international service providers to scale advanced communication services and exceed customer expectations with remarkable speed," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo.

Jon Cleaver, Chief Executive Officer of Telcoinabox, shared, "We are broadening the traditional PBX feature set with a redesigned set of tools to ensure service providers have the most comprehensive and innovative hosted voice solution, allowing them to compete and win." Cleaver added, "Telcoinabox's OSS/BSS platform enables AdvancedPBX in minutes, and further offers comprehensive retail billing and operational support - streamlining the entire management process for service providers. The calls are delivered over Symbio's Tier 1 voice network, trusted by government agencies and large enterprises, when it matters most."

The launch of AdvancedPBX is a significant milestone for both Crexendo and Symbio, as it showcases the power of their partnership in delivering cutting-edge cloud-based communication solutions to service providers internationally. By combining Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform with Symbio's Telcoinabox, AdvancedPBX is set to redefine the communications landscape and provide service providers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

About Symbio

Symbio is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Our platform delivers the full communication stack, from carrier infrastructure to enterprise collaboration, across multiple Asia-Pacific regions.

Symbio is part of the Aussie Broadband Group - a fast-growing technology services provider with a market cap of around $1 billion (AUD). Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:ABB), the Group collectively supplies more than 1 million services, operates two Tier 1 voice providers in Australia and owns fiber infrastructure.

For more information about Symbio, visit www.symbio.global

For more information about Aussie Broadband Group, visit www.aussiebroadband.com.au

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) one of the fastest-growing global UCaaS platforms, (ii) is designed to empower service providers with a fast, scalable, and feature-rich system that can be configured in minutes, not days, (iii) NetSapiens platform with over 5 million users, (iv) streamlining deployment and management resulting in the ability to turn up service in 5 minutes.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

