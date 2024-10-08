Canyon Labs Expands Capabilities With Acquisition of Life Pack Labs

Utah-based Canyon Labs announces its strategic acquisition of Life Pack Labs in California, broadening its service offerings and enhancing its position as an industry leader in medical device and pharmaceutical compliance testing.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Canyon Labs, a leading medical device & pharmaceutical consulting, sterility assurance, analytical chemistry and package testing provider, is proud to announce the acquisition of Life Pack Labs, a California-based firm specializing in thermal performance testing and packaging innovation. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Canyon Labs, as it expands both its geographical footprint and service capabilities, further positioning the company as a center of excellence in the compliance, testing, and consulting space.

Through the acquisition, Canyon Labs will expand the capacity of existing packaging testing and add new capabilities of thermal performance testing and temperature-controlled packaging development and qualification services. Life Pack Labs is known to their medical device and pharmaceutical clients for their service excellence and proficiency in design, development and qualification of temperature-controlled packaging. Their team brings decades of experience and innovation to Canyon Labs' already robust portfolio of offerings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Life Pack Labs into the Canyon Labs family," said Sarah (Rosenblum) Ptach, President of Canyon Labs. "This acquisition strengthens our position as leaders in thermal solutions, allowing us to offer an end-to-end service for our drug, cell & gene therapy, combination product and other cold chain-oriented clientele. With the additional expertise & geographical footprint of the Life Pack Labs site, we are confident in continuing to raise the bar of expectations of labs in the industry."

As part of the acquisition, Steve Greene, co-founder of Life Pack Labs, will remain in his leadership role, ensuring the continuity of operations and furthering the mission of excellence in thermal performance testing and packaging. Additionally, Karen Greene, co-founder and industry leader in temperature-controlled packaging, will remain as a consultant, offering her invaluable expertise to both Canyon Labs and its clients.

"Joining forces with Canyon Labs is a natural evolution for Life Pack Labs," said Karen Greene, Co-Founder of Life Pack Labs. "Our commitment to innovation in temperature-controlled packaging and custom testing solutions aligns perfectly with Canyon Labs' vision for the future. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of service excellence and create a business that sets a new standard for contract temperature-controlled packaging testing, regulatory compliance and commercialization support."

The acquisition not only enhances Canyon Labs' capabilities but also provides Life Pack Labs' clients access to expanded services such as environmental monitoring, ensuring seamless transitions and enhanced support for their testing needs.

Interested in learning more? Contact Kyle Kempf at info@canyonlabs.com.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark

CMO

kainoa.clark@netwasatch.com

Kyle Kempf

VP of Sales and Marketing

kkempf@canyonlabs.com

303-916-4819

SOURCE: Canyon Labs

View the original press release on newswire.com.