This HR Professional Survived Workplace Trauma; Now She's Giving Everyone an AI-Powered Employee Advocate in Their Pocket With Wrk Receipts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Cierra Gross, a former Googler and seasoned HR professional, was at the mid-point of her career when workplace trauma sent her into depression-her nearly nine years of experience helped her navigate an otherwise devastating situation. The cause? Blatant racism and stereotyping that so many marginalized employees face in corporate America.

That transformative experience led her to her start-up, Worklution Inc., a future-of-work solutions company dedicated to creating solutions that empower employees and transform workplace dynamics. Today, they proudly announce the launch of Wrk Receipts, a revolutionary AI-driven mobile platform designed to empower employees by providing real-time support and advocacy in the workplace.

With Wrk Receipts, employees can seamlessly log workplace events-whether positive, neutral, or challenging-using text, images, or voice notes. These documented "receipts" can be securely stored and shared with trusted third parties like legal counsel, mental health professionals, or HR representatives. The platform's built-in AI advocate, Jayla, analyzes these receipts to offer tailored advice on employment laws, company policies, and the next steps in navigating complex workplace issues.

Key Features Include:

AI-Powered Guidance: Personalized advice on workplace rights, employment laws, and best practices for resolution.

Easy Documentation: Professionally designed templates for capturing key details, ensuring users document information correctly.

Organized Record Keeping : Secure storage and sharing options for workplace incidents and experiences.

Access to Human HR Consultants : Wrk Receipts' sister brand, Caged Bird HR, allows users to connect with independent human HR experts for further support.

Predictive Insights: Upcoming features will include AI-driven trend analysis to identify and proactively address potential workplace issues before they escalate.

"As a workplace trauma survivor, I understand the critical need for a tool like Wrk Receipts," said Cierra Gross, Founder and CEO of Worklution Inc. "This platform is more than a tool-it's a lifeline for employees who deserve to be heard, protected, and supported in their professional journeys. Wrk Receipts equips them with the power to document their experiences, access personalized HR advice, and advocate for themselves. Our vision is simple: to have Jayla in the hands of every employee globally, ensuring no one has to face workplace challenges alone."

Wrk Receipts is designed to create ripples of positive change across industries. By anonymously aggregating and analyzing workplace data, the platform offers powerful insights that enable deeper understanding of workplace trends, helping to shape more inclusive and equitable environments.

The highly anticipated app is expected to gain 2,500 users in week 1. Wrk Receipts is now available for download on the Apple App Store. For more information, visit wrkreceipts.com.

About Worklution Inc.:

Worklution Inc. is a future-of-work solutions company dedicated to transforming workplace dynamics through employee-first innovations. Its two core brands, Caged Bird HR and Wrk Receipts provide tools for independent HR support and self-advocacy, ensuring every employee can access the resources they need to thrive.

