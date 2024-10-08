Heartikal and Amazing Musicals Reached a Strategic Cooperation to Build a Bridge Between Chinese and American Musicals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Recently, Heartikal, which is a new and cutting-edge musical brand of China, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazing Musicals, a musical production company. Together, they will promote the exchange and integration between Chinese and American musical culture.









Heartikal, along with its development layout and industry resource reserves in China and the United States, aims to introduce more outstanding Broadway musicals into China, while also building a bridge for the incubation and international expansion of original Chinese musicals.

The collaboration with Amazing Musicals was formed due to Heartikal's appreciation for Amazing Musicals' extensive production experience and the potential for upgrading its works. The two parties will first jointly produce and premiere the musical "The Hidden Side" in Shanghai, China on October 11, which is a stage work adapted from the novel written by the famous writer Yigua.

Heartikal will not only support the performance of "The Hidden Side" in China but has also begun to promote its export to the U.S., aiming to offer American audiences a unique Chinese musical experience, while also enriching the cultural life of local Chinese and international students and deepening the emotional ties between them.

In the future, Heartikal will also assist Amazing Musicals' other well-received work "The King's Table" to upgrade its production and go overseas again. This partnership will continue to explore the cross-border potential of musical art. In addition, Heartikal will remain committed to nurturing young musical talent in both countries and contribute to the prosperity of the musical industry.

This strategic cooperation marks another significant step for Heartikal in promoting the international exchange of musicals, and it is anticipated to open a new chapter in the musical field.

Contact:

www.thehiddensidemusical.com

heartikal.cn@gmail.com

Contact Information

WeMusical heartikal

heartikal_shcn@qq.com

SOURCE: Heartikal

View the original press release on newswire.com.