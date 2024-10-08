Insurtech Mylo Named to PropertyCasualty360's 2024 Insurance Luminaries

Insurtech innovator Mylo has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 within the Technology Innovation category.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry, spotlighting top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products that strive to modernize and humanize the business.

The 2024 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on criteria that included how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries recognition program," says Editor in Chief Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "This year's honorees pay homage to the industry's mission to make insureds whole after a major loss while adapting to challenging business conditions created by historic storms, inflation and litigation trends."

Mylo was selected for its guided insurance shopping platform, which provides personalized guidance and solutions for every stage of business and life to traditionally underserved customers - small business owners and individuals. Mylo's patented insurance intelligence engine The Mind of Mylo makes expert coverage recommendations, matches needs with carriers who have appetite, and finds the best value from 100+ leading carriers, whether a customer shops online or with an advisor. Over sixty channel partners embed the Mylo platform.

"We're very honored to be recognized as a 2024 Insurance Luminary by PropertyCasualty360," said David Embry , Mylo CEO. "Today's insurance shoppers expect seamless digital transactions and also want specialized guidance on important decisions from expert agents. Our team is proud to offer technology that enhances every part of the customer experience and delivers the best insurance outcomes for small business owners and individuals."

PropertyCasualty360 is a leading P&C insurance industry news and event outlet that is part of ALM, a global information, data, intelligence and content company with reporters and editors worldwide.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

