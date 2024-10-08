AI-Generated Fundamental Forecasts Launched on Initial Data Offering Platform

OdinUltra's AI-generated unique fundamental forecast dataset is now live on the Initial Data Offering (IDO) platform. Built on a cutting-edge scientific approach, OdinUltra's fundamental forecasts deliver accurate, comprehensive, and unbiased insights covering 1,300+ publicly traded US companies with daily updates.

About OdinUltra's Dataset

Fundamental forecasting is inherently complex and challenging. OdinUltra's advanced financial AI methodology analyzes vast amounts of high-quality public data, feeding it into dynamic, multi-dimensional models to generate detailed forecasts for over a thousand publicly traded companies. With historical data dating back to 2016, OdinUltra's forecasting universe spans more than one thousand U.S. companies, ranging from small-cap and mid-cap to large-cap. In addition to company-level forecasts, OdinUltra offers forecasts for hundreds of industries, along with the eleven major sectors based on the Revere Business Industry Classification System (RBICS) and the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). OdinUltra is a product of Big Data Federation, Inc.

Initial Data Offering: A Platform to Launch and Discover Datasets

OdinUltra's fundamental forecast dataset is part of the IDO platform's curated collection of high-quality, unique datasets. IDO is dedicated to building a strong community of data buyers, sellers, and enthusiasts, with a focus on delivering impactful datasets to businesses, researchers, and organizations worldwide. As the platform grows, IDO continues to introduce new initiatives, such as Sell Your Data Company , which allows data companies for sale the ability to get in front of a curated network of the top acquires in the industry. Conversely, subscribers to IDO Premium get access to all the companies for sale as well as access to the upcoming IDO calendar.

OdinUltra's Edge

Fundamentals drive equity prices, shaping a wide range of strategies, from long/short to macro. However, forecasting fundamentals is a complex challenge. Each company has a unique profile, characterized by its product mix, geographic reach, and industry-specific metrics.

OdinUltra leverages over 1300+ high-quality public data sources, including SEC filings of company fundamentals, industry metrics, a large number of government agencies, and trade associations. Our proprietary multi-dimensional dynamic models are able to make sense of this big data fundamentally.

Big Data Federation Founder Background

Big Data Federation was founded in 2015 by Pouya Taaghol; a passionate engineer and an entrepreneur. Pouya was the CTO of Cisco's Smart Home and Intel's of Mobile Wireless Group where he led technology evolution, intellectual property strategies, ecosystem development, business acquisition, and divesture. Pouya has also held senior technical positions at Motorola and NEC. Pouya holds over 71 granted and pending patents in wireless/networking/security/big data, and 150+ publications and contributions to standards bodies. Pouya holds a BSc from Sharif University of Technologies (Iran) and a PhD from University of Surrey (UK).

